Three men were arrested Oct. 13 in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive and charged with the federal charge of conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, more than 50 grams, according to Baytown police.
Department spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the Baytown Police Department Special Investigations Division, working alongside the Houston office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, seized 68 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than $11,000 in U.S. currency and one 9 mm handgun during the investigation.
The three arrested men were identified as 31-year-old Eduardo Garcia-Lopez, 31-year-old Jose Hernandez and 21-year-old Armando Vargas Martinez.
“This arrest and narcotics seizure is significant to the safety of our citizens. This arrest removes 68 kilos of methamphetamine from the streets of Baytown, as well as firearms that will not hurt our citizens. The command staff of the Baytown Police Department appreciates the hard work of the officers on this case and our federal law enforcement partners.”
Since taking the helm of the police department in the fall of 2021, Stringer has said he encourages cooperative work with other agencies — neighboring police departments and county, state and federal law enforcement.
The Special Investigations Division is made up of both uniformed and plain-clothes officers who actively investigate gangs, human trafficking, narcotics and violent crimes. Uniformed street crimes officers also focus their attention on high-crime areas and community engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.