Suspects

Three men were arrested Oct. 13 in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive and charged with the federal charge of conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, more than 50 grams, according to Baytown police.

Department spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the Baytown Police Department Special Investigations Division, working alongside the Houston office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, seized 68 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than $11,000 in U.S. currency and one 9 mm handgun during the investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.