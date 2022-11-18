Justa Lanie Garrett

That night, Elena lay awake thinking about the dog. It was out there, skin sticking to bones, a sick stomach from licking the blue paint off its paws. Was it hidden in the tall grass, dead, ready to be discovered the first time she or Frank cleared the brush? Maybe it belonged to someone in the acreage behind theirs. She didn’t know the neighbors. Perhaps she should.

She put on her slippers and tightened her red robe. The flashlight from the junk drawer in the front hallway wouldn’t turn on, so she shook it, and it worked. Carefully, she shined it down the dark hall way towards the kitchen, the light bouncing back at her from the window above the sink. She went out the back door. 

