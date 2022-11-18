That night, Elena lay awake thinking about the dog. It was out there, skin sticking to bones, a sick stomach from licking the blue paint off its paws. Was it hidden in the tall grass, dead, ready to be discovered the first time she or Frank cleared the brush? Maybe it belonged to someone in the acreage behind theirs. She didn’t know the neighbors. Perhaps she should.
She put on her slippers and tightened her red robe. The flashlight from the junk drawer in the front hallway wouldn’t turn on, so she shook it, and it worked. Carefully, she shined it down the dark hall way towards the kitchen, the light bouncing back at her from the window above the sink. She went out the back door.
The light flickered into the field, but didn’t reach far. She heard a noise.
What was she doing? What did she think was going to happen?
Walking deeper into the grass and weeds, she heard the noise again; a clicking. She snapped the light to her left, thinking this was it. She would finally meet the dog face-to-face without the sunlight to distance them. But it was just two squirrels, one on top of the other. They were possibly mating, not caring she was close. How long was gestation for them? The cold brushed against the edges of her body, like hands, and for a moment she felt everything might be okay. The dog wasn’t around, and she was afraid to see him in the dark, ghostly in the moonlight. Lonely like her. She still didn’t know if it was a boy or girl.
When she got back to bed, Frank was snoring. She wanted to tell him about what the dog had done to the porch, but it seemed childish. He’d had a long day. She turned him onto his side, and he snorted and began breathing normal. His chest rose and fell, and she wanted him. The movements of his muscles were smooth, rising and falling innocently. All he wanted was for her to be better. For them to have a family. But it was taking longer than they’d thought it would.
As she lay there, her eyes began to close on her. Their down feather comforter was heavy on her legs, and she knew she was ready to go to sleep. Frank started snoring again. The wall next to Elena’s side of the bed was still blank. It needed something. Pictures, art, she didn’t know what. Maybe the piece they’d bought at that gallery in downtown Houston before her second loss, when everything still felt possible, and wasn’t weighted with the intensity of life.
She rolled away from the wall and gently pulled the covers up far enough to cover her neck, something she’d done as a child when she had a fear of vampires.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.