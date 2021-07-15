To help offset the funeral expenses for families who lose a child, the Kylie Rose Foundation is hosting its first-ever fundraiser on Saturday in Baytown.
Brett Kinsel is the father of Kylie Rose Kinsel, 2, who died Feb. 4. He said after going through the funeral process with Kylie Rose, he decided to launch the foundation to help families in financial need.
“I did not want another family not to be able to give their child the funeral they wanted because they could not afford it. So, the foundation is set up to cover the cost of funerals for children,” he said.
Kinsel hopes to host the fundraiser annually.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Baytown Fairgrounds, 7900 N. Main St. The entry fee is $5 and $10 for a food plate.
The fundraiser will feature a barbecue cookoff with ribs, chicken, brisket, beans, Bloody Mary’s, and margaritas.
Teams that want to compete in the cookff can pay a $200 entry fee per team, covering the entry fee and four wrist bands. Teams should arrive Friday to set up.
In addition, there will be 13 musicians performing throughout the day with Jason Cassidy. The lineup includes Amber and the Rascals, Scott Fallmor, Craig Gilbert, Chip Oliphant, Tommy Lewis, Travis Snider, Bryan Shane, the Dave Ross Band, The Haulers, Running on Credit and Justin Van Sant.
A cornhole tournament will start at 11 a.m. Practice and sign-up for the tournament begins at 10 a.m. There will be prizes for first and second place. For the doubles tournament, the fee is $60 per team. For the singles tournament, it is $30 per team.
“We are having the American Cornhole League sponsoring the cornhole tournament,” Kinsel said.
There will also be a live and silent auction, face painting, moonwalks and a bake sale.
For Saturday’s event, organizers set a goal of raising about $130,000 to $140,000.
“We’ve had quite a few that helped put this together,” Kinsel said. “They have donated, and we’ve had many helpers. Me and my wife did a bunch of it, but there are others that have helped.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.kylierosefoundation.com, or the Facebook site, or on-site the day of the event.
To register for cookoff or cornhole contests, visit www.kylierosefoundation.com, email kylierosefoundation@gmail.com or call 713-870-7011.
