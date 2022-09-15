Crosby knocks off Sterling
The Lady Cougars knocked Sterling off District 17-5A’s list of the unbeatens Tuesday, sending the Lady Rangers to a 3 sets to 1 loss on the Sterling campus.
Updated: September 15, 2022 @ 1:08 am
Ty Joseph had 24 kills and six blocks and teammate Katy Barger had 13 kills and 12 digs for RSS, which is 16-5 for the season, and 1-1 in district after falling 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 22-25, 11-15.
Alyssa Aguilar had 31 set-assists. Karmyn Hebert had 18 digs, Bailee Payne 10 digs and five kills and Bryleigh Hollomon had six digs and two blocks.
The Lady Rangers host Baytown Lee Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Crosby, which dropped its league opener to Barbers Hill last Friday, will host Port Neches-Groves Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Barbers Hill improves to 27-6 with sweep of Lee
The Eagles moved to 2-0 in District 17-5A and 27-6 overall with a 25-9, 25-6, 25-10 three-game blitz of Baytown Lee Tuesday night at The Fieldhouse.
Heaven Perkins led the Lady Ganders.
GCM sweeps Port Arthur Memorial
Two-third through the Jefferson County part of the first round, Goose Creek Memorial’s girls stood at 1-1 in District 17-5A after Tuesday’s three-set sweep of Port Arthur Memorial.
Sanaa Donaie had 13 kills and five blocks in the 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 win. Teammate Shyla Houston had seven kills and 10 digs while setter Rylee Buchanan put up 24 assists while scoring six kills and six aces of her own. Carmen Cervantes had 13 blocks for the Patriots.
Sterling Tennis moves to 2-0 in district
The Rangers scored a 19-0 win over Baytown Lee in team tennis play Tuesday.
“I thought we played very well tonight. All the doubles came out playing aggressive and winning a lot of points at the net,” Coach John Tremmel said. “In girls’ doubles, all won in straight sets.”
The Rangers will host Port Neches-Groves on Friday.
