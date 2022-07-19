Academic stressors, social and relationship pressures, work responsibilities and even missing home can all contribute to significant stress and emotional challenge for young adults. In recent mental health studies focused on college students, the results show that anxiety, depression and burnout among these young adults has reached new highs as a result of the pandemic. Yet only one in three students who screened positive for a mental health condition has received treatment during the previous year.

As schools, colleges and universities across the U.S. find new ways to meet the growing demand for behavioral health services, mental health public awareness campaign Okay to Say is launching a mental health resource toolkit tailored for college students that promotes an easy-to-adopt message for students: it’s okay to talk openly about mental health.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.