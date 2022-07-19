Academic stressors, social and relationship pressures, work responsibilities and even missing home can all contribute to significant stress and emotional challenge for young adults. In recent mental health studies focused on college students, the results show that anxiety, depression and burnout among these young adults has reached new highs as a result of the pandemic. Yet only one in three students who screened positive for a mental health condition has received treatment during the previous year.
As schools, colleges and universities across the U.S. find new ways to meet the growing demand for behavioral health services, mental health public awareness campaign Okay to Say is launching a mental health resource toolkit tailored for college students that promotes an easy-to-adopt message for students: it’s okay to talk openly about mental health.
Geared towards college leadership or campus organizations, the “Okay to Say on Campus” toolkit includes a variety of easy-to-use digital and physical materials, mental health talking points and statistics, suggested ways to activate the campaign, and additional mental health resources that encourage students to start – or continue – healthy conversations about mental health.
“We know that when someone with a mental health condition feels supported, the likelihood they seek treatment increases significantly,” said Shelby Abeyta, senior director of communications and public engagement for Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, the organization that created the Okay to Say campaign. “Our hope is that colleges from around the state, and beyond, will join us in sharing resources that encourage students to have open and honest conversations about mental health with their friends, family members, teachers, and doctors.”
In addition to the campus toolkit, Okay to Say is running a digital advertising campaign on 25 college campuses around Texas that feature words of encouragement and suggest ways to begin conversations around mental health.
“Lee College students, faculty, staff and visitors expressed gratitude during our inaugural spring kickoff campaign. Each person who came by the sign up booth, told a personal story of how their lives have been impacted by mental health conditions and were able to take resources provided by National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Houston, Mental Health America of Greater Houston, The Dana Foundation, and a local resources guide. In addition, community partners Pilot Club of Baytown and Legacy Community Health not only gave out information on brain health and local resources, but also provided healthy snacks and bottles of water,” reports Donna Mohlman, Community Engagement Specialist.
The campus toolkit is just one component of Okay to Say’s award-winning public awareness campaign designed to encourage open and honest conversations about mental health and to empower family members, friends and colleagues to support someone who is struggling. Through supporter tips, Facebook Live conversations, expert insights and more, Okay to Say provides resources to those struggling and those who have a loved one or friend facing mental health issues. The goal is to provide each with the confidence and knowledge needed to get help.
