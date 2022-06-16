June is Pride Month. You can tell because, just as October gets pink-washed in the name of breast cancer, June comes down with a case of the rainbows. Not that that’s a bad thing. It’s a celebration.
But of what? What exactly does Pride Month intend to accomplish? There are parties, of course. And parades. And glitter. Businesses wave the rainbow flag and declare their love for the cause and the people — and money — behind it.
And while there are many who question why we need a month for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other non-straight or non-binary people to announce their pride, that’s not exactly what it’s all about.
By most accounts, the origins of Pride Month or, more accurately, the gay rights movement, can be traced back to the 1969 Stonewall Riots. Also called the Stonewall Uprising, the riots began when New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village. The raid sparked a riot among bar patrons and neighborhood residents and led to six days of protests and violent clashes.
The Stonewall Riots served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world. But the movement didn’t begin with Stonewall. According to history.com, the first U.S. gay rights organization, The Society for Human Rights, was founded in 1924. Police raids forced it to disband in 1925. The country’s first lesbian rights organization, The Daughters of Bilitis, was formed in 1955. In 1966, members of The Mattachine Society staged a “sip-in” where they openly declared their sexuality at taverns, daring staff to turn them away and suing establishments that did. Then came Stonewall.
Today, Pride Month serves as a reminder that non-straight and non-binary persons still are deprived of many of the same rights as their straight counterparts. According to the Human Rights Campaign, for example, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people experience discrimination and harassment in the workplace at far higher rates than straight workers.
“In 2016 alone, over 25 percent of LGBT workers reported experiencing discrimination at work, and an astounding 80 percent of transgender workers experienced discrimination or actively took steps to avoid it,” the organization reports.
Even years after marriage equality became a reality nationwide, many non-straight couples still worry that hard-fought right will be ripped away.
“Over half of U.S. states could still deny LGBTQ+ Americans basic freedoms like the right to rent a home or the ability to receive public goods and services simply because of who they love or who they are,” according to HRC. “With the Equality Act languishing in the Senate, there is no explicit federal protection against discrimination because of sexual orientation or transgender status.”
Pride Month is for everyone. Non-LGBT+ allies can show support by attending events, yes but, more importantly, by taking a hard look at how their LGBT+ friends and neighbors are treated, the challenges they face, the rights they’re denied. And then acting — whether that be by joining in rallies, writing to their representatives or donating to organizations like the HRC; GLSEN: the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network; The Matthew Shepard Foundation; or one of many others. In Texas, there are Equality Texas and the Houston GLBT Political Caucus.
No matter a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, U.S. citizens are entitled to certain rights. And when those rights are denied to any group of citizens, when we treat whole factions of our society as second-class citizens, we are diminished as a country. Pride Month is a time to remember that and do what we can to support the LGBT+ community.
And yes, it’s also a time to celebrate. If your heart and intent are in the right place and you’ve got joy in your soul, don a rainbow and some glitter and go on out and enjoy a pride parade or other event. Fun times for an important cause.
Gay people are no more special than the least of us citizens. They do not want to be equal. They want to be special. I will NOT be celebrating gay people in any month, let alone June.
