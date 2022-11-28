Woman threatened man with machete
A man reported that his ex-sister-in-law chased him with a machete about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Forrest Avenue.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the man reported that the woman yelled at him from her vehicle, then got out of the vehicle with a machete and chased him into his house.
Police are investigating, Fernandez said.
Gunfire reported
A man reported he was walking home from a store about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Hunnicutt Avenue when another man waved him down, shot a gun into the ground and then pointed it at him.
Fernandez said the assailant was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a black short sleeve shirt and black shorts.
Strangling
A man reported about 10:45 a.m. Sunday that his stepson had impeded his son’s breathing by putting an extension cord around his neck. The alleged incident happened at an apartment in the 6000 block of Garth Road
Burglaries
• About $2,000 worth of equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 Friday.
• A phone and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Travis Street Saturday.
• Jewelry was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Travis Street Saturday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of North Pruett Street about 1 a.m. Sunday.
• Electronics were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 5800 block of Garth Road Sunday.
• Building materials were reported stolen from a home in the 7100 block of Interstate 10 Sunday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of Schilling Avenue Sunday night.
Thefts
• A 1996 GMC with Texas license PKM380 was reported stolen in the 7500 block of Decker Drive Sunday.
• A red 2021 GMC Sierra AT4 was reported stolen in the 4800 block of East Chase Street Saturday night.
• Computer equipment and other items were reported stolen in the 7400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard Friday.
• A gun was reported stolen in the 2000 block of Tri City Beach Road Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1100 block of North Alexander Drive Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 700 block of Aron Avenue Sunday.
