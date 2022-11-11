If you’re in the market for truly unique gifts this Christmas, head to the Baytown Arts District this week to shop for original art and craft works created by your neighbors.
Artistic opportunities start Saturday with the Arts & Eats Fest 3-7 p.m. at Town Square. In addition to the chance to see chalk artists and ice sculptors at work, there will also be artists selling their wares.
Just a block over a new business, The Mind Garden, has craft and art items for sale and is co-hosting a Surreal Art Show with the Baytown Artist Alliance. That’s going on 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at 207 W. Defee Ave. Admission is $10.
There’s even more coming later in the week:
• Lee College art students will have works on sale 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the college’s Art Gallery, 801 W. Texas Ave.
• The 57th Annual Baytown Art Exhibition, sponsored by Parks and Recreation, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market Street, not far from the Arts District.
Admission is free to view both professional and student art works, and many of the pieces are for sale.
There will be an awards presentation at 7 p.m. Friday, preceded by a reception at 6:30.
• The Art League of Baytown opens its annual Christmas Gift Gallery Thursday, featuring works by local artists. It will continue through Dec. 31. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. It will also be open Sundays in December.
