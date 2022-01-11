Goose Creek to host rezoning forum for elementary

Goose Creek CISD is hosting a rezoning forum for the new Jessie Lee Pumphrey Elementary, above, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at E.F. Green Junior School, 5737 E. Wallisville Road in Baytown. (Sun photo by Matt Hollis)
Goose Creek CISD invites the public to provide their input at a forum concerning rezoning options for the new Jessie Lee Pumphrey Elementary School.
The forum is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at E.F. Green Junior School, 5737 E. Wallisville Road, Baytown.
Participants can speak at the forum or fill out a comment card. After the forum, the District Task Force will make a recommendation to the board in February.
Pumphrey Elementary School is expected to be open in the fall. The school is named after educator and former Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary principal Jessie Lee Pumphrey. The school will also hold the district’s Early Learning Academy North and about 850 students.
In December, Matt Bolinger, executive director of strategic planning & innovation, and Christi Leath, advanced academics and special projects director, presented to the board two rezoning options meant to follow guidelines to reduce overcrowding.
The district is also soliciting feedback through an online survey, which can be found at https://form.jotform.com/213325810747151. To fill out a paper survey, they are available at the front desk of the Goose Creek CISD Administration Building, 4544 Interstate 10 East, Baytown. All surveys must be submitted electronically or turned in at the Administration Building by 4:30 p.m. Friday.
For Option A, Victoria Walker Elementary takes up more of Dr. Antonio Banuelos Elementary’s zone under Pumphrey, while Harlem takes up more of Banuelos’ zone on its western end.
For Option B, Banuelos’s zone cuts into a section of Walker’s zone right under Pumphrey’s. The school’s zone also takes up more of Harlem Elementary’s zone. Also under Option B, there are two future developments with no name yet coming within the next three to five years.
“Pumphrey was designed to alleviate overcrowding in some of our elementary schools,” Kristyn Cathey, district spokeswoman, said. “In order to ensure that overcrowding doesn’t happen again, rezoning is necessary. It is our duty to remain transparent with the public and we want the families of those students that may be affected by the rezoning to understand why this is happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.