When a server at Cracker Barrel, identified as “Veronica” picked up an extra shift to help make ends meet during the holiday season, she couldn’t have known how much difference it would make.
A group of friends — all connected to the real estate business but not all from the same company — had decided to pool resources to make the season brighter for a random restaurant worker, with a tip that ended up being $1,560.
Sharon Copeland, one of the organizers of the recent breakfast get-together, said the group didn’t want to influence who benefitted, so they didn’t ask for a specific server and just requested a table for a breakfast meeting for 18 people who would pay as a group.
“It’s just one of those things — you always see it on Facebook and you say you want to do it and you just never do it,” she said.
Once the idea got going, though, so many people wanted to join in they had to cut it off to avoid having too many people.
Copeland said Veronica was overwhelmed and teary-eyed.
Will they do it again next year?
“Absolutely,” she said. “We all committed to it that we absolutely would do it again.”
In fact, a few people, along with others who didn’t make it the first time, did a repeat of the event Monday, this time choosing Casa Ole since it is closing soon.
A lucky server there got a tip of about $1,200, she said.
