For many years, the United Way of Greater Baytown & Chambers County (UWGBCC) has provided assistance and aid to individuals and families in need.
At the United Way CEO & Campaign Coordinator Breakfast last Thursday at Lee College’s Rundell Hall, leaders of the organization shared with community and corporate leaders the impact the agency has made on the lives in the Baytown area over the past year.
“We are very mission oriented and focused on the needs of our community,” said Melissa Reabold,” UWGBCC Chief Executive Officer. “Our key collaborators and partners are really making a difference in making sure helping us provide the resources and funding to those who need it the most.”
According to Reabold, there are 330,403 people that received more than $1.9 million in financial support from United Way partner agencies in the Baytown/Chambers County area this year. In addition, $1.5 million was invested into the community agencies from volunteers. More than 4,500 volunteers made a significant impact by contributing 51,187 hours their time to various projects and initiatives
UWBCC Director of Community Development Kaci Peña spotlighted several agencies supported through contributions to the organization, including The Bridge over Troubled Waters (in Baytown and Pasadena) that provides aid and a safe haven for victims of domestic abuse.
