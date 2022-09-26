The Baytown Parks and Recreation Department is inviting everyone to the 16th annual Grito Fest to help celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
The two-day event starts this Friday at Baytown Town Square, 213 W. Texas Ave., and goes into Saturday at Bicentennial Park, 1001 Market Street. The free, family-friendly outdoor festival features musical entertainment, mariachis, kid’s activities, contests, food and craft vendors, and more.
Jacob Shafer, the event’s emcee who also founded the Grito Festival along with Fred Aguilar and Agustin Loredo III, said the festival is something everyone can enjoy.
“Grito Fest is the manner in which we gather everyone together for National Hispanic Heritage Month,” Shafer said. “We want everyone to know that in this larger tapestry of individuals that are both Latino and non-Latino, all of us are a part of the same community, the same human family, intertwined together as one people, one song with many notes.”
The Grito Fest event kicks off with a pre-party Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Town Square on 213 West Texas Avenue. Mariachi Calmecac will perform until 7:30 p.m. Los Desperadoz will follow them from 7:30 until 8:30 p.m. Ballet Folklorico Herencia Mexicana de Houston will entertain from 8:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., when Jay Perez will perform.
The festivities continue Saturday at Bicentennial Park, with Los Gallitos performing at 4:30 p.m. They are followed by Masizzo at 5:30 p.m. and the Mejikenze Ballet Folklorico at 6:30 p.m.
An Accordion Competition is scheduled for 7 p.m. Las Fenix will take the stage at 7:15 p.m.
The popular Jalapeno Contest/Grito Championships/Salsa results are slated to be announced at 8:15 p.m. Champions also receive a plaque and a Whataburger for a Year gift basket.
This is also a chance for you to give your best Grito Shout.
The Mixteco Ballet Folklorico will start at 8:30 p.m. Grupo Pegasso completes the entertainment by performing from 9 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.