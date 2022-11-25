‘The War That Saved My Life’
by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley,
Dial Books for Younger Readers, 2015, $16.99, 316 pages
I am an avid reader but I am not a crier, but this middle-grade children’s story caused
me to cry avidly. Ten-year-old Ava hasn’t ever been outside, has never left her mother’s one room apartment. Her mother keeps her a virtual prisoner because she is too embarrassed that Ada has a twisted foot.
Jamie, Ada’s little brother, is sent out of London to escape the bombs sure to fall as the threat of war looms large. Ada sneaks out to go with him, thus escaping her imprisonment and her mother’s cruelty. Ada says that the war and Hitler saved her life. When her solitary life and her mother’s cruelty became very bad, she’d learned to go away inside her head.
A single lady, Susan Smith, is forced, against her will, to take Jamie and Ada in. They were sent to Kent, to escape the war. Ada is finally able to lead a normal life. She learns to ride a pony, to take baths, to read and write, all under protest. Her strong will prevents her from accepting love and care from Susan.
Susan eventually recognizes the emptiness of her solitary life. She is horrified at the neglect the two children have endured. Susan begins to love Ada and Jamie, but will their bond be enough to hold them together through wartime? Or will their mother demand her children be returned to her?
Ada never wants to go back home, but Jamie, the favorite of their mother, cries for his mother. When war comes to Kent, Ada watches from the beach for German spies and becomes a hero in the British Battle of Dunkirk.
This is such a well-written story, in equal parts adventure and self-worth that can be nurtured to burn in all of us.
