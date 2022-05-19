Neil Simon’s comedy “The Odd Couple” opens Friday at Baytown Little Theater, 2 E. Texas Ave. After just days of sharing an apartment, Oscar (Jim Wadzinski) throws Felix (Lyle Tate) out after a fight. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling 281-424-7617 or online at baytownlittletheater.org.
“The Odd Couple,” Neil Simon’s comedy of hellishly mismatched roommates that spawned a movie and a television series, returns to the Baytown Little Theater stage Friday for two weekends.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and May 27-28 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and May 29 at 2 E. Texas Ave. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling 281-424-7617 or online at baytownlittletheater.org.
Jim Wadzinski and Lyle Tate appear in the lead roles of Oscar Madison and Felix Ungar, respectively. Samuel Estrada-Gorashko directs the show.
The play opens in Oscar’s New York apartment where he and friends — Murray (John Carter), Speed (Joshua Figueroa), Roy (Randy Powell) and Vinnie (Efren Calderon) — are waiting for Felix to show up for their regular weekly poker game. They learn that Felix has been thrown out by his wife. Oscar takes him in, and everyone’s life is thrown into chaos. Along the way, Oscar and Felix meet sisters Gwendolyn and Cecily Pigeon. Gwendolyn is played by Rotaxlyn Hudson. Cecily is played by Danielle Meza the first weekend and Nohelia Cantu the second.
Between the wisecracks and sparring, the neatness-challenged Oscar and uptight Felix learn about friendship, tolerance and sandwich-making.
Cyndi Williams is assistant director and Jonathan Leatherman technical director, with props by Leslie Williams, costumes by Jan Herring-Seeley, sound design by Randy Powell and lighting design by Gary Smith.
Rebecca De San Andres is stage manager with backstage crew Danielle Meza, Rotaxlyn Hudson, Jayda Sheats and James Duncan. Roslynd Hopson is light and sound operator.
‘Annie’ auditions
Auditions for the Baytown Little Theater performance of “Annie” will be June 4-7 at the Lee College Performing Arts Center.
Girls 14 years of age and younger can audition at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 4. Men and women (15 years and older) can audition at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 5, 7 p.m. June 6 and 7 p.m. June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.