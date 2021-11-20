Homeless shelter unveils renovation, expansion plans

The Bay Area Homeless Services have unveiled their strategic plan to members of the Rotary Club of Baytown about constructing a new commons building.
“We outlined our goals to build, renovate our campus and construct another small building for the commons building, and a storage facility and pantry and laundry facilities. And to build a new men’s shelter and a new administration building on the same campus (on Wisconsin Street),” Eckert said. “We are just letting folks know what our strategic plan is and make the facilities safer and more secure for our residents and the community.”
The new commons will include a laundry room and pantry. Shelter members also intend to replace the current men’s dorm and the campus management office building.
The shelter member’s plan includes implementing the construction of the new commons, relocating the campus management office to temporary facilities, and demolishing the existing campus management building. They will also build a
new men’s dorm, demolish the existing one, and then occupy the new campus management building.
Eckert said the reason the shelter folks are looking to replace the facilities is because they are over 90 years old.
“They were originally built as houses (in 1930) and not really meant for the services we provide today,” he said.
Eckert added the number of occupants in the shelter as of Friday is 30.
In January, the shelter signed a contract for a 2,000-square-foot office building on 1011 Polly Street after working out of donated and rented spaces for the past 15 years. They had worked out of places such as the St. John the Evangelist Church on Baker Road. The current women’s shelter and the family shelter on Minnesota Street will remain intact.
In 2016, shelter members opened the Bay Area Homeless Services Britton-Fuller Family Center on Minnesota Street. It is a 6,000 square-foot facility that can hold up to six families at a time.
$5,000 donation
The BAHS also received a $5,000 donation from Rotary Club members.
BAHS Executive Director Bill Eckert said the donation was for general funding.
“The thing is Rotary has been immensely supportive of us for a long time, ever since I have been executive director,” Eckert said. “It is just another manifestation of their generosity towards our shelter.”
In addition to the $5,000 donation, the Rotary Club also held a drive for the shelter to collect toiletries and household goods for its residents.
“We picked up a good number of donations of these items for the shelter,” Eckert said. “We appreciate it.”
