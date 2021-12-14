Jay and Kay Eschbach have a long history of supporting the Baytown community at critical times … and are now turning their attention to a timely need: mental health.
Their generosity has helped many community organizations stay in the business of serving the community over the years.
Now, they have turned their attention to an effort to bring an ambitious mental health resource to Baytown.
CAN Behavioral Health, which currently provides mental health and addiction recovery services out of a building on West Texas Avenue and an eight-bed facility for male residential clients, is in the early planning and fundraising stages of an effort to build an ambitious full-spectrum mental health care facility in or near Baytown.
The total project, envisioned as a regional facility that will have facilities ranging from an inpatient hospital to residential treatment, transitional living and outpatient facilities, has an expected price tag of more than $100 million.
For now though, the urgent goal is much more modest: $10,000.
Baytown banker Mike Wilson, another advocate of the project, said, “I asked [the Eschbachs] to help us specifically with some funds right now to get a consultant hired that we
need to make this project go forward faster.”
In response, they have offered to match contributions toward that initial goal in hopes of en-couraging donations quickly — by the end of the year.”
The need is clear.
Even before the pandemic, mental health needs were visible across society.
Last year, Wilson said in an earlier presentation, about 10% of the calls to Baytown EMS in-volved mental health issues.
The recent strategic plan for the future of the Baytown Police Department highlighted the community concern for interactions between police and persons with mental illness.
Both Goose Creek CISD and Lee College report substantial increases in mental health strains on students through the pandemic.
John Havenar, CEO of CAN Behavioral Health, has been working with persons who have addic-tion and mental health issues since 2007.
He said he sees 12- and 13-year-olds who simply don’t want to live anymore. “If they feel — for whatever is going on in their world — that they don’t want to be here, we’ve done a terrible job, and we must do better.”
In a recent online Town Hall meeting, Houston Methodist doctors reported that, worldwide, the pandemic is estimated to have resulted in a 28% increase in depression and a 26% increase in anxiety.
About one in three Americans report depression and anxiety currently. Looking at lifetime oc-currence, the majority of Americans experience those issues.
To help get started addressing the problem, contributions can be sent to CAN Behavioral Health at 401 W. Texas Ave., 77520. You can also contact Havener at 281-427-4226. You can learn more about CAN Behavior Health at canbh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.