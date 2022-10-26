Jail assault
A 32-year-old Baytown woman was charged with assault on a public servant after she allegedly kicked a detention officer in the chest at the Baytown jail Tuesday night.
The woman, identified as Marybelle Devillar, had been arrested on a public intoxication charge about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after she refused to leave a business in the 1100 block of Decker Drive.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said when an officer responded to the business, Devillar seemed confused, barely able to stand and was falling asleep while speaking with the police officer.
She was taken to jail without incident, Fernandez said, but later kicked a jail employee.
Stabbing
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office declined to charge a woman with assault after she allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the right calf during a fight about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Alexander Drive.
Fernandez said the ex-couple got into an argument and the man began throwing things. After he took the woman’s phone, she stabbed him, police reported. The male was taken to the hospital for treatment.
While the assault charge was declined, the woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Burglaries
• Electronics were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of McFarland Street Sunday night.
• Computer equipment was reported stolen from a business in the 2200 block of Rollingbrook Drive over the weekend.
• Vehicle parts and other items were reported stolen from several vehicles in the 5200 block of Interstate 10 over the weekend.
• A building burglary was reported in the 100 block of Avenue K Monday.
• A business was reported burglarized in the 4500 block of West Baker Road Tuesday.
• Storage units were reported burglarized in the 4200 block of North Main Street Tuesday.
• A building burglary was reported in the 4800 block of Interstate 10 about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Money was reported stolen from a building in the 2900 block of Market Street about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Thefts
• A blue Dodge Charger with Texas license MWC673 was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Sheridan Drive early Monday morning.
• A blue 2022 Toyota Camry with Texas license SEL464 was reported stolen in the 4800 block of Black Rock Street Sunday night.
• A white 2019 GMC Savana van with Arizona license AJ6964 was reported stolen in the 2700 block of North Main Street Monday.
• A blue GMC Envoy with expired paper tags was reported stolen in the 1600 block of West Baker Road during the day Monday.
•A gray 2003 Ford F-350 was reported stolen in the 700 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road Tuesday.
• Copper wire was reported stolen from several locomotives in the 100 block of North Main Street over the weekend.
• Catalytic converters were reported stolen from several vehicles in the 500 block of East Texas Avenue Monday.
• Heavy construction equipment was reported stolen in the 7300 block of Thompson Road Monday night.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered on Hunt Road at Garth Road about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
