Eligible senior citizens in Harris and Chambers counties, as well as surrounding counties, can receive fresh produce, meat and more at Hearts and Hands of Baytown’s drive-through food distribution event on April 18.
The fresh food will supplement the Senior Boxes of shelf-stable commodities the organization distributes monthly that are provided by the United States and Texas departments of agriculture by way of the Houston Food Bank.
To be eligible to receive Senior Boxes, a person must:
• Be a resident of Harris or Chambers counties.
• Be age 60 or older.
• Have a monthly income of no more than $1,396 for a one-person household and $1,888 for two people.
• Be able to verify age, address and monthly household income.
Eligible persons who cannot attend the drive-through distribution can follow these instructions for sending someone in their place to pick up the Senior Box:
• Write, sign and date a letter starting the person picking up the food has the recipient’s permission to do so.
• State in the letter the time frame for the permission (for example, “today only” or “always”).
• Send the designated person to the distribution site with the letter and a copy of some form of the recipient’s photo ID such as a driver’s license or Apple ID, as well as the designated person’s own ID.
The drive-through distribution will take place 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 400 Cedar Bayou Road in Baytown. For information, call 832-597-8908 or visit heartsandhandsofbaytown.com.
