As we often say, “time does fly.” It’s hard for me and others to believe but, December 8, 2022 marks 13 years since the demise of Mrs. Esther Marie Nichols-Barnaba. Esther Marie was my neighbor when I was a child/teen when we both lived in the once all-black community of McNair, Texas. Esther Marie’s parents lived on Jones Road and my parents lived on Richard Street in McNair. The Nicholses backyard butted up against the Singleton’s backyard.
Esther Marie was a beautiful young lady and with us being neighbors, she was always extremely nice to me when I was a child/teen. To be truthful, I actually had a crush on Esther Marie as a child even though she was about 10 years older than me. Sorry folks and Cousin Stewart, I was a silly young child in those days. I remember me being “somewhat shy,” and telling her how pretty she was and when I grew up, I was going to marry her. Again, Esther Marie was about 10 years older than me, so she would simply smile and/or laugh at what this somewhat cute silly little boy was telling her. That didn’t happen, because in 1954 when I was about 11 years old, my cousin Mr. Stewart Barnaba swept Esther Maria off her feet so-to-speak or vice versa, and Cousin Stewart Barnaba and Esther Marie got married before I had a chance to grow up (smile). The things young boys and girls think about and believe in when they are silly young children.
Esther Marie Nichols-Barnaba was born on November 9, 1933, in Highlands Texas to the parents of Preston Nichols and Eugenia Page Nichols. She was one of six children born of this couple. Her siblings were Dorothy Nichols, Odelia Nichols, Preston Nichols, Jr., Stephen Lonnie Nichols, Andrew Nichols and Eugenia Nichols.
Esther Marie attended the original Harlem Elementary School formerly located on Broad Street in the once all-black community of McNair and the historic all-black George Washington Carver High in Baytown, Texas. She was a member of the Carver High School cheerleader squad.
On July 24, 1954, Esther Marie was united in Holy Matrimony to my cousin, Mr. Steward Barnaba, Jr. To this union, four children were born, Sheila, Angela, Mary, and Eugenia “Gena.” Stewart and Esther Marie were married for 55 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grand-mother, and great grandmother. Her husband, Stewart, too, was an extremely devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grand-father.
Sometime during their 55 years of marriage, Esther Marie suffered a stroke which left her paralyzed. As I always say, “God is good at all times” because he had united her with one of the most devoted and loving husbands I have been blessed to ever know in my entire time on this place we call Earth. Mr. Stewart Barnaba is the meaning and a good example of the word “husband”. He truly remembered his marriage vow to a tee “until death do us part” and trust me when I say this, this man took extremely good care of his beloved wife, Esther Marie until the day of her demise. Kudos for Mr. Stewart Barnaba, because in the eyes of Almighty God and in the eyes of the many others who knew him and Esther Marie, “he did well taking care of his beloved wife, Esther Marie”. Because of the time he took to take extremely good care of his wife, I and many others truly believe God has reserved a place for him in Heaven, and he will one day be with his wife again in Heaven. Again, Kudos to you my friend.
Esther Marie Nichols-Barnaba Funeral Services were held on Saturday, December 12, 2009 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Barrett Station, Texas – Reverend Alphonsus IFY, Enelichi, MSP, Pastor – Officiating. Interment was held at St. Martin/Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Barrett Station, Texas. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Sterling White Funeral Home in Highlands, Texas.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.