As we often say, “time does fly.” It’s hard for me and others to believe but, December 8, 2022 marks 13 years since the demise of Mrs. Esther Marie Nichols-Barnaba. Esther Marie was my neighbor when I was a child/teen when we both lived in the once all-black community of McNair, Texas. Esther Marie’s parents lived on Jones Road and my parents lived on Richard Street in McNair. The Nicholses backyard butted up against the Singleton’s backyard. 

   Esther Marie was a beautiful young lady and with us being neighbors, she was always extremely nice to me when I was a child/teen. To be truthful, I actually had a crush on Esther Marie as a child even though she was about 10 years older than me. Sorry folks and Cousin Stewart, I was a silly young child in those days. I remember me being “somewhat shy,” and telling her how pretty she was and when I grew up, I was going to marry her. Again, Esther Marie was about 10 years older than me, so she would simply smile and/or laugh at what this somewhat cute silly little boy was telling her. That didn’t happen, because in 1954 when I was about 11 years old, my cousin Mr. Stewart Barnaba swept Esther Maria off her feet so-to-speak or vice versa, and Cousin Stewart Barnaba and Esther Marie got married before I had a chance to grow up (smile). The things young boys and girls think about and believe in when they are silly young children. 

