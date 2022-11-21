After braving the big box store crowds on Friday, take a break and find a truly unique gift at the Art League of Baytown Christmas Gift Gallery reception 5-7 p.m. Saturday, 110 W. Texas Ave.
Art League to host Small Business Saturday reception
- By Mark Fleming, mark.fleming@baytownsun.com
