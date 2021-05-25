A string of industrial fires in 2019 led to increased monitoring capabilities at the county and state levels, but overlapping agencies that respond to air pollution events can be confusing.
Assembling responses from city, county and state agencies, the concise advice seems to fall into two categories:
1. If you smell an unexplained odor that could be a chemical leak, call 911.
2. If an industrial odor is a nuisance but doesn’t seem like an immediate risk, contact Harris County Pollution Control complaint line at 713-920-2831.
Baytown Fire Department spokeswoman Casey Cook said if you call 911 the operator will get as much information from you as possible then call the appropriate agency to respond.
Depending on the information you provide, response may be from the Fire Department, from Pollution Control, from Public Works or from the county Health Department, she said.
The 911 operator will also know if the smell has already been reported and may already know the source.
For less urgent concerns—or to follow up on an earlier incident—Harris County Pollution Control Services accepts complaints both by phone and online at pcs.harriscountytx.gov.
Pollution Control Community Engagement Supervisor Kayla Roman said the county is responsible for any pollution issues in the county outside the Houston city limits.
“If a person filed a complaint within Harris County and outside the City of Houston, an investigator at Harris County Pollution Control will contact them to describe the incident and outcome,” she said.
Anyone living in the Houston area is well aware that not all chemical odors are unusual—some become quite familiar.
Both Harris County and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality provide information on their websites for residents who want to know what is in the air.
Harris County provides information on particulate pollution and volatile organic compounds as daily averages.
TCEQ has more comprehensive monitoring, updated hourly.
There are five monitoring stations in Baytown; two of them have comprehensive monitoring of multiple compounds using an automated gas chromatograph.
One, on Wallisville Road, has been in operation since 2003. The other, on Baker Road near the ExxonMobil complex, just started reporting information in February of this year, according to Tiffany Young, a media relations specialist with TCEQ.
It was installed in response to the 2019 fires, along with a similar station in Channelview (also recently activated) and new stations still under construction in Pasadena and the Manchester area of Houston.
The site provides a lot of information, but is technical and not especially user-friendly.
Go to tceq.texas.gov and select “Air.” Then select “Air Quality and Monitoring.” There you will find an interactive map that shows five air monitoring stations in Baytown.
Two of those stations are labeled “Wallisville Road” and “HRM 7.” The “Site information” option on both lets you find monitoring information. The “Automated Gas Chromatograph” option lets you run reports with hourly counts for nearly 50 chemical compounds.
(If you use the “Current day” or “Current month” option, the only selection you have to choose is “Generate report.”)
The site is detailed and has many options and explanatory pages available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.