Dalanna Carter, Barbers Hill

Dalanna Carter hit four 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead Barbers Hill to a 67-38 win over Crosby Tuesday. Teammate Jo Trevino scored 19.

 Sun photo by Brittany White

By Dave Rogers

dave.rogers@baytownsun.com

