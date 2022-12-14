By Dave Rogers
A big third quarter was too much for the Crosby Lady Cougars to bear Tuesday night as Barbers Hill’s 12th-ranked Eagles scored a 67-38 win in the District 17-5A girls basketball opener for both squads.
“I thought we came out ready to go but I knew that Crosby was going to fight,” Barbers Hill coach Bryan Harris said, his team now 17-5. “They’ve got a good crowd and they were going to kind of give us their best punch. It got a little shaky there in the second quarter and then we started to pull away. We started executing and doing the things we normally do.”
Crosby, now 9-9 on the season, trailed by eight points, 29-21 at halftime, but the Eagles put on a 22-6 blitz in the third quarter to take an overwhelming 51-27 lead into the final eight-minute period.
Senior shooting guard Dalanna Carter hit four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 28 points, while teammate Jo Trevino nailed three treys and scored 19 points. Lamaya Clark and Emori LaSalle paced Crosby with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
“Dalanna did a really, really good job of scoring like she always does, knocking down 3s, hitting some of the sets that we run for her,” Harris said.
“And Kenley Kejonen and Cynthia (LeCompte) did an awesome job on the boards and then Jo hit some big shots. It was a team effort. The bench came on. So it’s a good win.”
Crosby’s first-year coach, Melynda McGregor, said her team fell victim to an old bugaboo.
“The third (quarter), they came back and opened up the lead in the third quarter,” she said. “The third quarter is something we’ve struggled with collectively all season, coming out with the same energy and intensity that we go into the locker room with at the half.
“It’s something that we’ve got to grow at. We’ve got to win thirds, because they change the whole dynamic of the game.”
After Trevino nailed a 3-pointer, forced a turnover, missed a jumper and followed her own miss with a putback, Barbers Hill jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first minute of play.
The Cougars roared back behind Makayla Cheeves, who got a putback of her own and was fouled. She hit her free throw to make it 5-3, then hit two more free throws to tie the game at 5-5 with less than two minutes gone.
The Cougars made 64 percent of their free throws but only had 11 attempts, hitting seven.
Point guard Savannah McKinnerney hit a jumper and Crosby led 7-5 with 5:35 remaining in the first period.
Trevino, scoring all of Barbers Hill’s first eight points, hit a 3-ball from the top of the free-throw circle to give the Eagles a lead they would never surrender.
Carter’s behind the back pass to Trevino set up a layin for a 20-point, 41-21 lead with 12 minutes left.
