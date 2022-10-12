Open Mic Night
If you weren’t one of the 150 or so people who showed up to the open mic night at Town Square in September, you’ve got another chance Friday at 7 p.m.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 8:43 pm
If you weren’t one of the 150 or so people who showed up to the open mic night at Town Square in September, you’ve got another chance Friday at 7 p.m.
The free event is even bigger than the first outing, with 13 performers lined up for what is expected to be a three-hour show.
Samuel Barker of Brightwire, which co-hosts the event with the ACE District, said there is once again an eclectic mix of music with singer-songwriter, rap, Tejano and pop genres all represented.
“We feel it is another mix that really represents the breadth of tastes and talents in the city of Baytown,” he said.
The lineup this month will be: Brightwire, Sergio Valverde, Dexter Guitierez, Nolan Shanks, Porter, Shareal Starr &Acronym, Jose Ochoa, Mic on Mic, Ashley Cressy, Kevin Choate & Co., Blake Cook, Edj Theiceman and Lindsey Wing.
There will be a third Music in the Town Square event Nov. 18, then the series will pause for the winter, but Barker hopes to see it return in the spring.
Musicians interested in registering to perform at the November open-mic night can email acedistrictbaytown@gmail.com or visit ACEDistrictBaytown.org or facebook.com/ACEBaytown.
Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest is coming to Town Square, 213 W. Texas Ave., 5-10 p.m. Saturday. Auf Geht’s Music live band will entertain and vendors will sell beer, soft drinks, food and merchandise. There will be bounce houses and games for youngsters.
For the older set, there will be two competitions: A gift basket will be awarded for the best costume in three categories: men, women and dog. Men and women can also compete in the beer stein contest to see who can hold a beer stein with 1 liter of liquid for the longest with their arm at full length.
Oktoberfest at Town Square is sponsored by Historic Baytown’s Arts, Culture and Entertainment District.
