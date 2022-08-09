Baytown Little Theater

Baytown Little Theater has announced its 2022-2023 season, with a wide range of plays ranging from familiar classics to new offerings by regional playwrights—and a summer musical featuring everyone’s favorite ogre and the world’s most annoying talking donkey.

Ticket prices remain $20 except for the summer musical at $25. Shows will be at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 2 E. Texas Ave., except for the summer musical at the Lee College Performing Arts Center. To purchase tickets or season ticket packages or support the theater as a sponsor, go to baytownlittletheater.org or call 281-424-7617.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.