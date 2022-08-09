Baytown Little Theater has announced its 2022-2023 season, with a wide range of plays ranging from familiar classics to new offerings by regional playwrights—and a summer musical featuring everyone’s favorite ogre and the world’s most annoying talking donkey.
Ticket prices remain $20 except for the summer musical at $25. Shows will be at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 2 E. Texas Ave., except for the summer musical at the Lee College Performing Arts Center. To purchase tickets or season ticket packages or support the theater as a sponsor, go to baytownlittletheater.org or call 281-424-7617.
District Merchants
Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Oct. 7-9, 14-16. Directed by Kim Martin, written by Aaron Posner.
“District Merchants,” inspired by William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice,” explores the relationship between Jewish and Black communities in the aftermath of the U.S. Civil War. Examining love, loss, lending and litigation, this play is described as an “uneasy comedy.” Auditions Aug. 21-22.
A Christmas Carol
Dec. 2-4, 8-11, 16-18. Directed by Samuel Gorashko. Adapted from the story by Charles Dickens.
Continuing the theme of predatory lenders but with a classic story of redemption, Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghosts will come to life in this holiday favorite. Auditions Sept. 18-19.
An Evening of 10-minute Plays
Feb. 10-12, 17-19, 24-26. Coordinated by Jim Wadzinski. Various directors and playwrights.
Just in time for Cupid’s big day, a collection of very short plays grouped around the theme, “It’s All About Love,” will showcase unpublished works. The 10x10 format (10 10-minute plays) typically has a mix of drama and comedy for a diverse evening of entertainment. Auditions Dec. 10-11.
Luchadora!
March 24-26, March 31-April 2, April 7-9. Directed by Nohelia Cantu, written by Alvaro Sarr Rios.
A Wisconsin grandmother shares the tale about growing up in 1960s Texas, with a story involving lucha libre — Mexican wrestling — a young girl and a magical mask maker. Auditions Feb. 12-13.
Murder on the Orient Express
May 12-14, 19-21, 26-28. Directed by Patti Meiners. Written by Ken Ludwig based on the book by Agatha Christie.
A favorite story by the world’s Queen of Mystery is set aboard the exotic Orient Express as Hercule Poirot tries to unravel a case where everyone seems to have a motive to have wanted the victim dead. Auditions March 26-27.
Shrek The Musical
July 28-30, Aug. 4-6. Directed by Taylor Dobbs, written by Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire.
The stage version of the popular animated movie, “Shrek,” this follows the adventures of the hapless ogre and a talking donkey (always talking). Shrek dreams of courting the beautiful Fiona and learns that beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder. Auditions June 4-6.
Special offerings
BLT will have two additional plays that are not part of the regular season and not in the season ticket package.
I Do! I Do!
Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Gala (details and pricing will be announced), Jan. 5-8 standard performances. Directed by Jim Wadzinski, written by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt.
A musical that follows one couple across 50 years, looking at the ups and downs of their marriage as the live and love together.
Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens
Aug. 18-20, 25-27, 2023. Directed by Roy Brooks, written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope.
The Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas, work against the clock to pull off a high school reunion before the old school building is demolished. Auditions July 2-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.