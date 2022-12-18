Dayton's Harrison 9-5A Offensive MVP

Running back Vernon Harrison (20) was named Offensive MVP on the All-District 8-5A Division 2 team. Although the league's coaches voted for the final team in November, its announcement was delayed until all member teams were finished with their season. That happened Friday when Port Neches-Groves lost to Dallas South Oak Cliff in the state championship game in Arlington.

 Sun photo by Jerry Michalsky

After making a run of 20 straight years to the playoffs, prior to this past season the Dayton Broncos had not been to the post-season since 2015. This year the Broncos took a huge step and earned a playoff spot with a 7-3 regular season record and 5-2 mark in district.

That was good enough for third-place in District 9-5A D2 which saw first-place Fort Bend Marshall meet second-place Port Neches-Groves in the Regional Final.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.