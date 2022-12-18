Running back Vernon Harrison (20) was named Offensive MVP on the All-District 8-5A Division 2 team. Although the league's coaches voted for the final team in November, its announcement was delayed until all member teams were finished with their season. That happened Friday when Port Neches-Groves lost to Dallas South Oak Cliff in the state championship game in Arlington.
After making a run of 20 straight years to the playoffs, prior to this past season the Dayton Broncos had not been to the post-season since 2015. This year the Broncos took a huge step and earned a playoff spot with a 7-3 regular season record and 5-2 mark in district.
That was good enough for third-place in District 9-5A D2 which saw first-place Fort Bend Marshall meet second-place Port Neches-Groves in the Regional Final.
The Indians came out victorious and made it all the way to Jerry's World and a State Champion appearance against Dallas South Oak Cliff in which PN-G came out on the short end of a 34-24 score. Needless to say, 9-5A D2 was one of the best districts in the state. That is more of a testament to the Broncos, who took the Indians down to the wire at the Reservation before falling in the closing seconds of that game during the regular season.
Dayton's offense was one of the best in district and during the regular season, the Broncos averaged 40.4 points per game. Dayton took home three of the top spots on the offensive side of the ball. Named the district's Offensive MVP was senior running back Vernon Harrison. Winning the district's MVP honor was Fort Bend Marshall quarterback Jordan Davis while teammate Jordan Sample was named the district's Defensive MVP. Newcomer's of the Year were Darius Herbert of Santa Fe and Texas City's Kaden Clay.
Named to the first-team for the Broncos were quarterback Carson Horton and wide receiver C.J. Hubert. The senior Horton did it both in the air and on the ground for Dayton while Hubert served as Horton's favorite target on the season.
Leading the way for the Dayton defense was safety Holden Campbell as the senior was named to the first-team. Landing on the second-team defense for the Broncos were lineman Eric Rosales and linebackers Jaxon Dayton and Andrew Soliz.
Kicker Brayan Montes shared first-team kicking duties along with Andres Sandoval of Port Neches-Groves.
The Broncos also placed a couple of linemen on the second-team offense in center Alex Romero and lineman Jacob Mercer.
Release of the all-district team is customarily delayed until all teams in the league have completed play and the season just ended in Friday’s championship game for Port Neches-Groves.
