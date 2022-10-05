The Perez Fest Block was one of several events held in and around Baytown for the 2022 National Night Out event. Each year, people gather for the annual community-building campaign, which is designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, making neighborhoods safer, and a more caring place to live. Pictured are, from left, Baytown Assistant Police Chief Michael Holden, Austin Perez, Melanie Coronado, Jose Perez, Rebekah Daniel, Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo, and Baytown Police Chief John Stringer.
Students from the Chinquapin Preparatory School in Highlands were at the J.D. Walker Community Center as part of the 2022 National Night Out. The event returned to the neighborhoods this year in Baytown, and many set up celebrations at their homes and public locations. Pictured from left Emilly Jasso, Ramiro Quinones, Sharon Ha, Isabelle Ha, Betsaida Trujillo, Camila Garza and Michael Goodwine.
Baytown Assistant Police Chief Michael Holden hands Benjamin Bohannan a gift as part of the National Night Out event, which was held Tuesday evening. Holden was visiting the Perez Fest Block in the Hunter’s Creek subdivision, hosted by Rebekah Daniel (also pictured) and Jose Perez, where there was a mini-chili cook-off contest, plus drinks, games and other types of activities. There were about 15 groups around Baytown that held events related to National Night Out.
The Perez Fest Block was one of several events held in and around Baytown for the 2022 National Night Out event. Each year, people gather for the annual community-building campaign, which is designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, making neighborhoods safer, and a more caring place to live. Pictured are, from left, Baytown Assistant Police Chief Michael Holden, Austin Perez, Melanie Coronado, Jose Perez, Rebekah Daniel, Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo, and Baytown Police Chief John Stringer.
Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis
Students from the Chinquapin Preparatory School in Highlands were at the J.D. Walker Community Center as part of the 2022 National Night Out. The event returned to the neighborhoods this year in Baytown, and many set up celebrations at their homes and public locations. Pictured from left Emilly Jasso, Ramiro Quinones, Sharon Ha, Isabelle Ha, Betsaida Trujillo, Camila Garza and Michael Goodwine.
Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis
Baytown Assistant Police Chief Michael Holden hands Benjamin Bohannan a gift as part of the National Night Out event, which was held Tuesday evening. Holden was visiting the Perez Fest Block in the Hunter’s Creek subdivision, hosted by Rebekah Daniel (also pictured) and Jose Perez, where there was a mini-chili cook-off contest, plus drinks, games and other types of activities. There were about 15 groups around Baytown that held events related to National Night Out.
A year after holding the annual National Night Out event at Town Square, Baytown neighbors once again greeted each other at homes or community centers.
This was the 39th annual event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and locally by the Baytown Police Department Crime Prevention Division. More than 16,000 communities across the United States and Canada take part.
About 13 groups were set up in and around Baytown to take time to get to know one another using setups with food, games, drinks, and other fun activities.
Rebekah Daniel and her fiancé, Jose Perez, set up the Perez Fest Block in Hunter’s Creek subdivision, complete with a mini-chili-cook-off.
“We just moved into the neighborhood about a year and a half ago, and this is our first time to do this,” Daniel said. “Last year, we didn’t know about this, then someone posted it on our community page. So, I signed up our block.”
Daniel said they decided to do a chili cook-off with about five different types of chili, including a white chili with alfredo sauce. Visitors used a QR code to vote for the best chili. Daniel’s neighbors, Brenda Cabrera and Trevor Fousek took home the trophy for the best chili.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo paid the Perez Fest Block a visit along with Baytown Police Chief John Stringer and Assistant Police Chief Michael Holden.
“It was great to see so many of our citizens getting to know their neighbors and enjoying a great evening,” Capetillo said. “I particularly want to thank our public safety personnel and other city departments for participating and connecting with our residents for NNO 2022.”
Other National Night Out events were held at the Baytown Housing Authority, Lakewood subdivision, Parkwood subdivision, Forest Gate, Lynwood Estates, the West Baytown Civic Association, Glen Meadow subdivision, Rosemont Apartments, and various places around the City of Baytown.
Daniel said she felt holding the National Night Out event was the right thing for people to get to know one another.
“You just have to have people in the community that want to do it,” Daniel said.
“We will hold the baton for everybody and push the community forward. But people also should take it and run with it. I’d like to see every house do this, and maybe if they see us doing it, they might do it. I hope it is inspiring to other people and others will celebrate it. Maybe they can do it on a regular basis and not just once a year.”
Last year, the National Night Out event was hindered somewhat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had to rebuild after COVID-19,” Joe Perez said. “Everyone was staying home and if that is the case, we need to redo this whole community thing over again.”
This year, Baytown Crime Stoppers members and the Police Explorers rode with officers for the event. The SWAT trucks were also used so the public could get a close-up look at the police units. They were at Bergeron Park, Cherokee Street, the Baytown Housing Authority, Parkwood Subdivision and Lynnwood Estates.
Chief Stringer said he was pleased with how the event turned out.
“As the Baytown Police Department has begun to focus increased efforts on citizen and police relationships, National Night Out was a great opportunity to continue reinforcing that commitment for both our citizens and the Baytown Police Department,” Stringer said. “Last night was a perfect evening to celebrate community and police relationships. National Night Out helps us build trust with our communities through neighborhood celebrations and friendly conversations.”
Stringer also said there is more coming soon.
“Unfortunately, all elements of the command staff could not get to every location, but there will be another opportunity to interact with us on Nov. 5 in Town Square at our Citizen Appreciation event,” he said. “We hope to see you there. Thank you to all of our citizens who hosted us and thank you to all first responders for keeping us safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.