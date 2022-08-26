New Caney- It wasn't the start the Dayton Broncos were looking for to kickoff the 2022 season. Tied at the half, the Broncos watched the Porter Spartans score 17 unanswered points in the second half to grab a 31-14 win on Friday night at Randall Reed Stadium. 
   Porter (1-0), took the lead for good early in the third quarter as Blake Russell scored from the 2-yard line to make the score 14-7 with 8:14 left. The Spartans added to their lead with no time remaining on the clock in the third quarter with Russell hooking up with Payton Evans-Pickens on a 67-yard scoring strike and the score was 21-7. 

