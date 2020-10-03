Charles Boyd Klaus, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was a resident of Mt. Belvieu, Mulberry Arkansas and Baytown, Texas where he currently resided for the last 7 years.
Family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 on Monday, October 5th at Earthman Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. due to COVID-19, services will be private for family. All who attend are required to wear mask. Services will be officiated by Chaplain James Darby. Interment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Road in Baytown.
He was a former member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Baytown and Vine Prairie Baptist church in Mulberry, Arkansas.
Charles worked for Brown & Root for over 30 years.
Charles is survived by is four daughters and sons in law, Cheryl and Chris Spacek of LaPorte, Texas, Kelly and Keith Licciardo of Spring, Texas, Melissa and Larry Abate of Baytown, Texas and Julie and James Henderson of Baytown,Texas. Three brothers Kenneth Klaus and wife Doreen, Lynwood Klaus and Darrel Klaus and wife Becky and brother in law Daniel Bowen, 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Charles is also survived by his special friends Catherine Ragoo and Keith Richardson.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Brandon Sheffield, Koby Licciardo, Hunter Medlin, Garrett Abate, Zachary Licciardo, Ryan Spacek, Danny Burrell, Randall Adlong, Terell Zeno and Aaron Henderson.
Honorary Pallbearers are Wyatt and River Sheffield, Ledger Adlong, Charles (Charlie) Licciardo and Daniel Bowen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Earthman Funeral Directors, 3919 Garth Road in Baytown.
