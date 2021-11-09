43rd Annual Sterling Bazaar Nov. 20

The Sterling Stars are so excited to once again be selling their legendary chicken spaghetti tickets for the 43rd Annual Sterling Bazaar. The bazaar will be held on Saturday Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicken spaghetti tickets can be purchased in advance for $8 from any current Sterling Star or JV Sapphire, or for $10 at the door on the day ofthe bazaar. Pictured with their tickets for sale are current Star Officers. In the front row, from left are Historian Meleny Silva, Co-President Rikai Louis, Co-President Azurley Vargas, and Vice President Cassie Rogers; and in back are Major Angelica Jaimes, Major Molly Scheidt, Colonel Addison Schmidt, Lt. Colonel Jorrin Allie Hernandez, and Major Jackie Hedrick.
