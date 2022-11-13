Defensive arms

DeSoto coach Andrea Robinson implores defender Ma'Riya Vincent to get her arms up as Humble Summer Creek's Zachara Perkins looks to pass in Saturday night's championship game of the Lady Ganders Tip-Off Classic at Baytown Lee High School.

 Sun photo by Dave Rogers

Humble Summer Creek didn’t get a shot at DeSoto in last year’s Class 6A state girls basketball tournament.

Saturday, the Bulldogs took their shot and leveled the back-to-back state champion Eagles 54-48 in the title game of the 24-team Lady Ganders Tip-Off Classic at Baytown Lee High School.

