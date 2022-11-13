DeSoto coach Andrea Robinson implores defender Ma'Riya Vincent to get her arms up as Humble Summer Creek's Zachara Perkins looks to pass in Saturday night's championship game of the Lady Ganders Tip-Off Classic at Baytown Lee High School.
Humble Summer Creek didn’t get a shot at DeSoto in last year’s Class 6A state girls basketball tournament.
Saturday, the Bulldogs took their shot and leveled the back-to-back state champion Eagles 54-48 in the title game of the 24-team Lady Ganders Tip-Off Classic at Baytown Lee High School.
It was the first loss by DeSoto, a Dallas suburb, in the state of Texas since 2019.
The Bulldogs were knocked off by South Grand Prairie in the 6A semis last year before DeSoto downed SGP for its second straight state crown.
They improved to 5-0 this season.
Three of those wins came in Summer Creek's run to the title of the Baytown Division title. DeSoto had won that Baytown crown three years running.
Zachara Perkins, a 6-2 junior guard who is one of six players 6-feet tall or taller on the 13-player Summer Creek roster, scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Mariyah Brown, a 6-1 senior point-forward, scored eight points for Summer Creek and a couple of sub-6-footers, junior Janiya Murphy and freshman Kennedy Simpson each chipped in seven. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and were up 28-21 halftime lead.
A total of five players at least 6 feet tall started the game, three for Summer Creek.
The Eagles, 3-1, were led in scoring by Amari Byles, a 6-2 freshman, with 13 points and Ma’Riya Vincent, a 6-0 junior, added a dozen points.
Dallas Cedar Hill, a 46-43 loser to Summer Creek in the semifinals, took out Huntsville 50-28 in the third-place game.
Other bracket championships were won by La Porte in the Pelly Division and Houston Westside in the Goose Creek Division.
La Porte downed Dickinson 61-57, with Buda-Johnson beating Pasadena 40-10 in the third-place game.
Westside was a 65-62 winner in a nail-biter with Silsbee in the Goose Creek Division, which was played mostly at Sterling High. Hitchcock defeated Episcopal 58-46 in the third place game.
Episcopal’s roster features junior point-forward Me’Arah O’Neal, one of Shaquille O’Neal’s two basketball-playing daughters. No Shaq sightings were reported in Baytown over the weekend.
All three Goose Creek CISD teams played in the tournament, but failed to win a game. Goose Creek Memorial and Baytown Lee decided not to play their seventh-place game Saturday while lost its third game of the weekend, this one to Bryan Rudder, 68-54.
