The Town Square ice skating rink is off to a slow start this season because of warm weather that has kept it closed most days, but it was open for the Christmas Parade and Christmas on Texas Avenue weekend, with lots of visitors.

Aquatics Superintendent Jenna Stevenson told the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its Wednesday meeting that there were 580 skaters over the four-day period, up from 482 for the same period last year.

