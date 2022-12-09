The Town Square ice skating rink is off to a slow start this season because of warm weather that has kept it closed most days, but it was open for the Christmas Parade and Christmas on Texas Avenue weekend, with lots of visitors.
Aquatics Superintendent Jenna Stevenson told the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its Wednesday meeting that there were 580 skaters over the four-day period, up from 482 for the same period last year.
The decision on when the rink can be open is made daily and is posted on the Pirates Bay Waterpark Facebook page. The rink is staffed by Pirates Bay employees.
Stevenson also said her department has already started offering lifeguard classes for the new season using the indoor pool at Lee College. While students in the classes are not obligated to work for Baytown’s aquatics program, she hopes the classes will help recruit lifeguards for the new season. Two more classes will be held this year: Dec. 19-21 and Dec. 28-30. The cost is just $25 for these classes; it will be higher for classes in 2023.
Parks and Recreation Director Clifford Hatch reported that the parade went smoothly.
It had 114 entries, with some having multiple vehicles. All told, he said, there were 230 vehicles in the parade and 1,213 people walking.
He said the Christmas Parade is the most complex project Parks and Recreation takes on each year with its large participation and extended area. “It is truly the only event where every single person on our team has a role,” he said.
This year parks employees were stationed along the route to help keep the parade moving, he said.
In reference to another big annual event, Hatch also said the effort this year to get public input into preferred artists for the July 3-4 concerts was popular, with more than 3,000 people responding to the survey. The concert headliners have not yet been announced — that announcement is usually made at a City Council meeting early in the new year.
Briefs
• There were 5,000 people counted at this year’s Treats on the Trail.
• Arts & Eats is expected to skip 2023 then return in spring of 2024.
• The Turkey Trot run attracted nearly 100 runners in spite of heavy rain. About 200 people had signed up, but many didn’t brave the bad weather.
• The Last Stop Christmas Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Bicentennial Park, has about 50 vendors signed up. The Skyline Band will provide entertainment and food trucks will have brunch food items.
