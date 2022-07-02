Locally produced, worldwide impact: the role of plastics in reducing food waste

Summer temperatures bring pool parties and family cookouts but they also bring a higher likelihood of food spoilage. As you prepare for fun summer actives at the grocery store, you expect the food you buy to be properly preserved and safe for your family to eat. Plastics are what make this expectation a reality.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates between 30-40% of the nation’s food supply is lost to waste, representing more than 130 billion pounds. The FDA considers multiple factors that contribute to food loss, including spoilage and exposure during transportation, retail over-ordering and disposal by consumers.
Protecting and preserving food products with flexible food packaging solutions that can withstand the most demanding environments – like the summer heat – is paramount. Farmers and brand owners need to protect their food through the value chain to minimize food waste.
The ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant annually produces approximately 5 billion pounds of linear low-density and high-density polyethylene used in the manufacture of plastic products. These products are shipped via rail hopper cars or packaged for overseas transport and used around the world for things like candy wrappers, shrink wrap, milk containers, plastic food bags, cereal box liners and so much more. As part of an integrated petrochemical operation, the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant produces 10 billion pounds of building-block petrochemical products every year, including the ethylene that is sent to MBPP to produce polyethylene.
Flexible food packaging, made possible by polyethylene, helps to protect and preserve food products from damage and to withstand demanding environments like freezers. Typical flexible food packaging applications include films to package food products like cheeses, meats, breads and vegetables.
While plastics provide key sustainability benefits versus alternative materials, ExxonMobil also shares society’s concerns about plastic waste in the environment. To help address this challenge, our industry is developing and deploying technologies that give plastics a second life and help create a circular economy. ExxonMobil recently announced plans to build its first large-scale plastic waste advanced recycling facility in Baytown and operations are expected to start by the end of 2022.
Advanced recycling, also called chemical recycling, refers to technologies and processes that can enable us to molecularly convert difficult-to-recycle plastics into virgin-quality raw material used to make a wide range of valuable new products – and potentially repeat that process over and over again.
By recycling plastic waste back into raw materials that can be used to make plastic and other valuable products, the technology could help address the challenge of plastic waste in the environment. ExxonMobil’s Exxtend technology helps meet the growing demand for certified circular polymers, particularly in food contact applications where plastic products provide key sustainability benefits. MBPP is at the front lines of this effort by producing certified circular polymers with the ethylene produced at BOP that leverages Exxtend technology for advanced recycling of plastic waste.
Plastics made from petrochemicals are the building blocks of modern life – used in everything from protective medical equipment to food preservation wrap to kitchen appliances to car parts. The Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant is proud to play a role in reducing food waste and helping to make modern life possible through their products.
