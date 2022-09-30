A block party in Baytown was one of the projects funded by Neighborhood Empowerment Grants, a community program that provides funding through grants for projects that focus on building up relationships. Applications open Saturday.
Neighborhood Empowerment Grants, a Community Engagement program that provides grants to neighborhood groups interested in building strong relationships around a community-driven project, are open for applications. The program, now in its third year, was developed with the city’s strategic goal of improving neighborhood quality in mind.
The City of Baytown strives to see as many neighborhoods as possible benefitting from this program. Is there an opportunity in your neighborhood for an improvement project? The Community Engagement division wants to hear from you!
The following eligibility guidelines can help in clarifying what is needed to qualify for a Neighborhood Empowerment Grant:
Projects that can demonstrate neighborhood support, are within the city limits of Baytown, have a clear and significant community benefit and are submitted on behalf of a local group (neighborhood group or association, non-profit or other community organization) are eligible.
Projects must be in the public way or be highly visible from the public way, and projects that are on city-owned property or right-of-way will be given preference. The grants can range from a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $8,000. Eligible projects fall under three categories: Beautification, Connecting Neighbors and Neighborhood Safety.
Some examples of past projects include:
- Neighborhood sign toppers
- Minor park enhancements (park benches)
- Public art projects (murals, street art, crosswalks, traffic cabinet art)
- Neighborhood block party
- Wayfinding signage
If you have a project in mind that isn’t described here, please reach out to your Community Engagement Team. CE Manager Sabrina Martin emphasizes the collaborative spirit of the program, “If you have an idea for a grant, or questions about the application process, we would love to talk through your project with you – we’re always excited to collaborate with residents to bring a community project to life that is unique to each neighborhood in Baytown!”
