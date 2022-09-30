Block party

A block party in Baytown was one of the projects funded by Neighborhood Empowerment Grants, a community program that provides funding through grants for projects that focus on building up relationships. Applications open Saturday. 

 City of Baytown

Neighborhood Empowerment Grants, a Community Engagement program that provides grants to neighborhood groups interested in building strong relationships around a community-driven project, are open for applications. The program, now in its third year, was developed with the city’s strategic goal of improving neighborhood quality in mind. 

The City of Baytown strives to see as many neighborhoods as possible benefitting from this program. Is there an opportunity in your neighborhood for an improvement project? The Community Engagement division wants to hear from you! 

