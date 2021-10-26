Voters are casting ballots before the Nov. 2 Election Day, and Harris County officials have released some numbers showing how many are using the early voting method.
As of Sunday, a total of 323 early voters had cast ballots at the Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market St.
For the Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road, 101 voters have cast early ballots.
Early voting totals turned in for Saturday for the J. D. Walker Community Center, 7613 Wade Road, were 53. For the San Jacinto Community Center, 604 Highland Woods Dr., 49 folks cast early votes.
The total in-person early voters in Harris County as of Sunday is 19,901. The total of mail ballots returned is 36,517, leading to a total of 56,418 early voters.
Last year, around this time, a total of 304 voters cast their early vote at the Lee College’s Center for Workforce and Community Development Building. Another 107 voters used the drive-thru voting service, making the total 411.
Voters can cast early ballots through Oct. 29. Election Day is Nov. 2.
Local races
Current Mayor Brandon Capetillo, 49, is seeking re-election. David Isaac, 30, is one challenger on the ballot. A third candidate, John A. Bryant II, 35, is also on the ballot.
There are also three propositions on the ballot to amend the city’s charter. One proposition is about term limits for council members and the mayor. Another one would give council more leeway in consolidating departments as needed. A third amendment would require two readings of both voluntary and involuntary annexation ordinances. In addition, a re-authorization of the street maintenance tax is on the ballot.
In Old River-Winfree, Mayor Joe Landry is also seeking re-election. Two council members, Kathy Franssen for Seat 2 and Judy Strickland for Seat 4, are running in the race.
Harris County
Early voting in Harris County is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday. Early voting resumes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday with 24-hour voting at select locations. For the final day of early voting, the times are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. www.harrisvotes.org.
Chambers County
Texas constitutional amendments are on the ballot covering topics such as taxes, gambling, bond issues, religious services, healthcare, constitutional rights, and veterans.
Early voting hours for Chambers County are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday at all locations.
The hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day in Chambers County.
The Chambers County early voting locations are:
• Main Branch American Legion Hall, 1704 S. Main St., Anahuac
• Winnie Branch Juanita Hargraves Memorial Library, 108 E. Fear Road, Winnie
• Mont Belvieu Branch Goss Library, 1 John Hall Drive, Mont Belvieu
• Cedar Bayou Branch Cedar Bayou Community Building, 7711 Highway 146, Baytown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.