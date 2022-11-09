At the outset of World War II, many Americans came together to sacrifice for the soldiers going off to fight in Europe and the Pacific. One of the stories about how people gave of themselves to help military folk was at the Canteen in North Platte, Nebraska.
Eric Groce has encapsulated what the local women of North Platte did for soldiers coming through the town on trains before going off to war. Groce, a Ross S. Sterling High School 1983 graduate, decided to write his book, “Canteen: Sacrifice and Community during World War II,” after teaching elementary school methods at the college level and reading a book about the Canteen by Chicago Tribune journalist, Bob Greene.
“His book was for adults, and I wanted to find one for students,” Groce said. “I looked for one and couldn’t find one and decided to do it.”
After researching North Platte, Groce discovered they had a museum and visited the town in 2012.
“North Platte is like Baytown because it is a company town, but instead of Humble Oil/Exxon, it is Union Pacific,” Groce said. “At the time of WWII, and still to this day, they have the largest railyard in the world. Just like a lot of people in Baytown, many worked at Union Pacific. It is in the middle of nowhere. You have to drive a long way to get anywhere. When the war started, they had local guys coming through town a few days after Pearl Harbor. No one knew when or if you would get to see them again. So, they gathered together and made cookies, and magazines, provided money, and waited for the train to arrive.”
Groce said once the train arrived with the soldiers, they did not recognize them as locals and asked where they lived.
“They were on the platform, and the guys opened the windows and said ‘Kansas,’” Groce said. “When they said that, one lady goes I am not taking my stuff back home and they started handing out her stuff. That started a mass movement of people saying thank you, Merry Christmas, Godspeed and we appreciate your service and all of this.”
Groce said the next day, one woman asked if they could do this for every train coming into town until the war was over.
“The war was just a few days old at that point,” Groce said. “So they said let’s open a canteen. They used the depot there and did it with no government funding, local, state or national. Over the course of the war, they raised over $137,000.”
Groce said all of the work was thanks to volunteers. People came from 125 communities, he added.
“About 55,000 people throughout the course of the war came and worked it,” he said.
On every second Tuesday of the month, people from the little towns in Nebraska came and gave the soldiers food they made themselves. With no stores to go to make the food, they did it all themselves, Groce said. In addition, the ladies used their own sugar during a ration for the war to make the goodies.
“The train only stopped for 10 minutes, so they would say to them to get off the train real quick and come inside the canteen,” Groce said.
“These moms were serving as someone’s sweetheart or were someone’s mom or sister to say we appreciate you for what you are doing,” he said. “If it was their birthday, they would get a cake on the spot. At Thanksgiving, everybody got turkey and dressing. At Christmas time, everyone got a present. They fed up to 8,000 people a day. Over the course of the war, it was six million people. It never closed, never ran out of donations, and never ran out of food once. It was all because somebody said it was a good thing we did yesterday and we should do that. That is why it talks about community and sacrifice because that characterizes what these ladies did during the war.”
Groce said the women served the soldiers until April 1946.
There was one photo at the museum that struck Groce’s eye.
“One of the coolest things I saw when researching in 2012 in North Platte was this picture I came across of people together, and in the middle, there were about four to five Black soldiers,” he said. “The U.S. Army was segregated all the way through the end of WWII. I asked the museum director about it, and they didn’t know.”
Groce asked one of the women that served in the Canteen who was still living about the photo.
“I showed her the photo and asked what was going on, and she said, ‘Our town, our rules,’” he said. “I said, tell me more. She said it did not matter who you were, male or female, how many stripes were on your sleeve, or what was the color of your skin. She said if you had that uniform on and you’re serving our country, you were welcome in our town.”
Groce said he thought that was remarkable.
“They just got off segregated train cars. They did not ride together, and I said because they step over the tracks and into your town, they were integrated,” Groce said. “I said this had to ruffle some feathers, and she said it did. She said she looked at them and said if you do not like it, stay on the train.”
Groce was impressed with them doing the right thing, especially during a time of segregation.
“These ladies were such rock stars I interviewed in 2012,” Groce said. “They were humble about it, saying they just had a little operation. I said 6 million served in over 54 months is not a little operation. It was amazing.”
Groce said the book not only honors what the North Platte women did but also veterans.
“I think it is monumentally important,” he said. “Just look at the U.S. Constitution to see that we get to live out some of these things because of the freedoms we enjoy. And a huge part of that is because men and women had died over the course of our nation, even before we were a nation, to establish and protect those freedoms. What do we get out of this? We need to recognize and remember our veterans and to show gratitude and others in our daily lives. Our world and country right now, we are so divided on so many fronts. I feel like we’ve lost a bit of kindness and civility. That we need to take time to extend that to other people and say thank you, we appreciate you.”
Groce will be in town for a book signing at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Memorial Baptist Church, 600 W. Sterling Ave. His book can be found on Amazon.com, eBay.com, barnesandnoble.com, and other online bookstores. More on the book is available at https://npcanteenbook.wixsite.com/my-site.
