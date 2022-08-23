Save the Date for the 2023 JDRF Diabetes Gala Aug 23, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Save the Date for the JDRF Diabetes Gala Jan. 21, 2023Royal Sonesta Hotel, 2222. W. Loop Frwy., HoustonThe 2023 gala will honor Dr. Greg and Laurie Terry in memory of Darrell Lamb and Sherry Pritchard.The theme of the gala is Hollywood Movie Glam “Walk the Red Carpet for a Cure.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gala Greg Medicine Cinema Date Diabetes Red Carpet Laurie Terry Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown - August 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Lillian “Tincy” Iris Watson Lancon 11 hrs ago Jackuline Kay (Jackie) Dykes Updated 15 hrs ago Sun Weekly Survey Should Lee College ... (see notes) Lowering the rate does not cause an increase unless a bond issue is passed at a later time. ... Keeping the rate high accumulates excess cash now and masks the true cost of any future bond program. You voted: lower their tax rate, with a possible higher rate later? keep a steady tax rate? (No preference) Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News This week's football schedule Gridders gearing up for Friday Filing period ends to be on November ballot Barbers Hill girls win at Dickinson Popular comic book con returns to Baytown Sterling Lady Rangers improve record to 9-2 Chinquapin Prep’s 53rd Opening Day High school sports roundup Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan, woman charged with child sexual assault in Chambers CountyDollar General robbedStacy Cobb-JonesEugenio (Gene) Santana, Jr.Doria AlvaradoCleveland Levy, Jr.Chamber County deputy assaultedCity projects moving along, councilman saysDriver left scene of head-on fatal crashNew coach, new beginnings at GCM Images Videos CommentedIt’s going to get rough - Letter to the Editor (1)They worked Sunup to Sundown (1)Jan. 6 probe a waste of time, money (1)LETTERS: True Colors (1)Equal Justice R.I.P. - Letter to the Editor (1) Letters to the Editor It’s going to get rough - Letter to the Editor Aug 20, 2022 1 Party of Hate - Letter to the Editor Aug 18, 2022 0 Equal Justice R.I.P. - Letter to the Editor Aug 18, 2022 1 What Does The Court of Appeals Do? Aug 18, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor - I am surprised. Aug 16, 2022 0 LETTERS: True Colors Updated Aug 13, 2022 1 LETTERS: Thank you Maggie Horn Updated Aug 13, 2022 0 LETTERS: Gray hairs Updated Aug 13, 2022 0 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email david.bloom@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads NOTICE TO BIDDERS CITY OF BAYTOWN 11 hrs ago Lg. Two Day Estate Sale Fri. 26th $50 11 hrs ago AAA Quality Tree Trim/Removal/Land 11 hrs ago
