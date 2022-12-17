The Lee College Board of Regents ended the year with a short, upbeat meeting Thursday, approving a six-year strategic plan and hearing promising reports about spring semester enrollment and the upcoming legislative session.
College President Lynda Villanueva said more than 400 students graduated in December, with 220 taking part in commencement ceremonies.
While it is still early, spring enrollment is running ahead of last year’s numbers; fall enrollment was also higher than expected. Vice President for Finance and Administration Annette Ferguson reported that income from tuition and fees is outperforming the budgeted amount.
Ferguson said the college had $9.4 million in operating funds on hand at the end of November. Most spring semester payments and most tax revenue for the year will be received in December and January.
The only financial question raised by the board was from Regent Mark Hall, who asked about a budget increase in student services. Ferguson and Villanueva answered that the increase was related to the strategy of encouraging students into defined pathways to their educational goal, which seeks to increase retention and decrease the number of unnecessary classes taken.
Part of the cost is one-time cost, but Villanueva said there are additional counseling positions that will continue.
Villanueva said Lee College and Barbers Hill ISD have completed the required self-study regarding a potential Mont Belvieu campus, including a maintenance tax to support it. That study has been submitted for consideration by the state’s higher education coordinating board at its January meeting.
Villanueva also reported that she and board chair Gilbert Santana meet with state senators Brandon Creighton and Mayes Middleton about the college’s upcoming needs. Both senators represent nearby districts, and Creighton chairs the Senate Higher Education Committee.
The board approved a six-year plan that was discussed in a workshop in late November. The plan includes strategic goals in the areas of student success, equity, caring community, community engagement, instructional effectiveness and legacy.
