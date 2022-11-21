Robbery
A woman reported that she and her boyfriend were held at gunpoint and robbed about 4:30 am. Friday in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive. An iPhone 11 and a backpack were stolen.
Updated: November 21, 2022 @ 10:10 pm
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the victim described the robbers as black men wearing black or gray clothes. One wore a surgical mask and the other wore what appeared to be a shirt over his face.
Evading
• A Baytown resident with an arrest warrant from Victoria County reportedly ran from a police officer trying to arrest him at a motel in the 4900 block of Interstate 10 about 1 a.m. Saturday.
30-year-old Antonio Vasquez Jr. ran from the officer, Fernandez said. The officer tried to use a Taser but did not make contact. Additional officers responded and he was arrested with a new charge of evading arrest.
• Dispatchers reported that a man, possibly intoxicated, repeatedly called the police non-emergency line Sunday, harassing and threatening them. He was identified as 45-year-old Stephen D. Cornelius of Baytown, Fernandez said.
When he was located by police, he fled in his vehicle for about a mile before coming to a stop. He was then charged with DWI 3rd offence and evading arrest.
• Police said two men were in an abandoned home in the 500 block of East Archer Road about 3:45 a.m. Monday. One of them fled on a bicycle and the other into a nearby wooded area.
The one who fled on foot, 34-year-old Cory Mathes of Baytown, was arrested with the assistance of a police K-9, which bit the man in the arm. After being treated for the dog bite he was charged with evading and possession of a controlled substance and taken to jail.
Impersonation
A resident of the 1500 block of Alabama Street said a woman came to her home Friday and asked to test her water, claiming to be from the City of Baytown.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, wearing a red jacket, white button-up shirt and black pants.
Burglaries
• A home burglary was reported in the 100 block of Ward Road shortly before midnight Friday night.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Ivie Lee Street Saturday.
Thefts
• Heavy construction equipment was reported stolen in the 6900 block of Garth Road Thursday night.
• Money, jewelry, electronics and other items were reported stolen in the 4600 block of Quail Hollow Drive Friday.
• A stolen Honda Civic was recovered in the 700 block of FM 1942 about 9 a.m. Friday.
• About $150 was reported stolen in the 7200 block of Interstate 10 Sunday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 600 block of Rollingbrook Drive early Monday morning.
