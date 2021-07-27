Baytown Historical Preservation Association's Saturday lecture series returns July 31

After being on hiatus due to the pandemic, the Baytown Historical Preservation Association is delighted to announce they are resuming their Saturday History Lecture Series.
If you have ever wondered about Galveston’s notorious past, you do not want to miss this lecture with author Kimber Fountain on Saturday, July 31
Fountain will speak on the Red Light District where the women wanted to make their own rules and the city that wanted to let them.
Commonly referred to as “The Line,” the unassuming five blocks of Postoffice Street came alive every night for nearly 70 years.
She will also tell about brothers Sam and Rosario Maceo, two penniless Sicilian immigrants that rose from modest beginnings to lead Galveston to prosperity. Their illegal industry of booze and gambling, with its abrupt and embarrassing ending, resulted in a legacy cloaked in stereotypes and rumors.
A native of the Texas Gulf Coast, Fountain is a longtime resident of Galveston Island where she developed a profound interest in its rich history.
Her professional literary career began in 2012 as a writer for The Island Guide, and she has been the Editor-in-Chief and Feature Writer of Galveston Monthly magazine since 2015.
Fountain has authored three books on Galveston history: “Galveston Seawall Chronicles,” “Galveston’s Red Light District: A History of The Line,” and “The Maceos and The Free State of Gal-veston: An Authorized History.”
In 2019, she created the Red Light District Tours of Galveston, a historical walking tour inspired by her books.
Devoted to promoting and preserving the local Galveston arts community, Fountain served as chair of the Arts and Historic Preservation Advisory Board to the Galveston City Council for six years. She is occasionally seen on stage at the Island East-End Theatre Company in downtown Galveston.
The upcoming lecture is free of charge and will take place on Saturday, July 31, at 10 a.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.) in the barn meeting room located at the Republic of Texas Plaza, 5117 N. Main St. in Baytown.
Reservations are encouraged as seating is limited.
To be guaranteed a seat, call 281-421-2099, and leave a message with your name, telephone number, and the number attending (calls will be re-turned only if deemed necessary). You can also reserve seats by emailing info@baytownhistory.org.
Personalized signed copies of Fountain’s books will be available for purchase after the program.
The historic buildings at the Republic of Texas Plaza will be open for free tours following the event until 3 p.m.
For more information about the Baytown Historical Preservation Association and its activities, visit their website at www.baytownhistory.org.
