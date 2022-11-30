(all times p.m. unless noted; *denotes district contest)
Thursday, Dec. 1
Boys Basketball
- Lee at Needville Tourney; Anahuac at Teresa Weatherspoon Classic; Crosby at Clear Creek Tourney
Girls Basketball
- Anahuac at High Island Tourney
Swimming
– Crosby at Summer Creek dual meet
Friday, Dec 2
Boys Basketball
- Sterling at Gulf Coast Classic Tourney vs. FB Hightower (BHHS Aux) Noon; BH at Gulf Coast Classic Tourney vs. Liberty (BH Fieldhouse) 1:30; Lee at Needville Tourney; Anahuac at Teresa Weatherspoon Classic; Crosby at Clear Creek Tourney
Girls Basketball
- BH at Gulf Coast Classic Tourney vs. Texas City (BH Fieldhouse), Noon; Anahuac at High Island Tourney; Lee at Spring Woods, 5:30; Sterling at Pasadena Memorial, 7; Crosby at Lamar Consolidated, 7
Swimming
– Crosby at New Caney ISD Invitational
Saturday, Dec. 3
Lee College Basketball
– Home vs Panola Jr. College, 4
Girls Basketball
- BH at BH Tourney
Monday, Dec. 5
Boys Golf
– Crosby at Clear Creek tourney, Bay Forest GC
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Boys Basketball
- Lee at Dayton, 7; Sterling at Northside, 7; Jasper at Anahuac, 7:30; BH at Hamshire Fannett, 7
Girls Basketball
- Divine Savior Academy at BCA, 6; Buna at Anahuac, 6*; Galveston Ball at Lee, 7; Channelview at Sterling, 7; Crosby at Porter, 7; Iowa Colony at GCM, 7; BH at Liberty, 7; Dayton at Pasadena, 7
Swimming – Crosby at Jingle Bell Classic, Baytown Sterling
