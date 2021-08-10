BPD seeks ID of Amazon delivery driver

A Houston-area company that delivers packages for Amazon still has not identified a driver suspected of stealing cash from a Baytown residence while making a delivery.
“The Pearland-based contractor has yet to comply with a grand jury subpoena,” Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said.
Last week the police department used a social media post to try to generate leads in the theft, which happened May 27.
About 4 p.m. that day an Amazon driver delivered a package to a house. The homeowner had taped a package containing cash to the door to pay the lawn service. Video showed the driver return to his truck, put on a face mask and return to the door with a second package. He put the package down, removed the envelope with the cash, picked the second package back up and returned to the truck.
When police contacted Amazon, the company said the driver was employed by a contractor.
The contractor, police said, was not cooperative and did not provide the identity of the driver.
Anyone who can identify the driver is asked to contact Baytown police at 281-422-8371.
