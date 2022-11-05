Meeting for the 52nd time, the Lee Ganders and Sterling Rangers played for pride, bragging rights, and the Baytown Cup Friday night at Stallworth Stadium. 

 For the third straight year, the Ganders are Baytown's best. Lee defeated the Rangers 45-0 to retain the Cup. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.