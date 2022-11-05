Meeting for the 52nd time, the Lee Ganders and Sterling Rangers played for pride, bragging rights, and the Baytown Cup Friday night at Stallworth Stadium.
For the third straight year, the Ganders are Baytown's best. Lee defeated the Rangers 45-0 to retain the Cup.
Senior De’Vante Broussard, playing his final game for the Ganders, scored three touchdowns and came up with three pass interceptions. Quarterback Levey Duncan Jr. added a 9-yard scoring run in addition to hooking up with Broussard for TD passes of 23, 50 and 6 yards.
On the second play of the game Ranger quarterback John Smith was unable to corral a bad snap that landed in the end zone. The Ganders' Josh Huerta pounced on the live ball for a defensive touchdown giving the Ganders an early 7-0 lead after the successful PAT by Andres Guzman.
Broussard's three interceptions spelled four straight turnovers for the Rangers, who lost six turnovers (four INTs, two fumbles) in the first half and none in the second half.
Lee never looked back, taking a 28-0 lead into the half.
Lee lost two fumbles in the first 24 minutes for a total of eight turnovers in the first half of a game that was played with strong winds out of the south that played havoc with one Lee kickoff and helped punters and Lee first-year kicker Andres Guzman, who booted a 40-yard field goal.
Sterling gained four first downs in the first half and none in the second half, when they had three 3-and-punt possessions and a two-play end of game possession.
Coach Robert Toomer's Rangers finished their season with a record of 2-8, and the Ganders led by Coach Tim Finn ended the season with a .500 record of 5-5.
