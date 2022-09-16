A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.

On the front row sat a fragile-looking woman in a wheelchair, wrapped in a blanket. She is Myra’s grandmother, Tomasa Macias. “My grandma is basically like my second mother. She raised me and my brother,” said Perez. Myra and her fiancé Juan Gonzalez weren’t planning to get married until next year. Macias had come from Mexico to celebrate her engagement when she became ill. The diagnosis wasn’t good, and after several weeks in the hospital, Macias and her family decided hospice care in Mexico was the appropriate next step. But that would mean Macias wouldn’t see her granddaughter get married. Myra was devastated. She wanted her grandmother to see her get married. So, she decided she would get married before her grandmother left, and she asked the nurses on her grandmother’s unit for help. “I didn’t know if they were going to be able to do it or not, and at the last minute,” said Perez. 

