Pictured are Baytown Board of Directors – President Carol Badillo, Corresponding Secretary Cindy Nettles, Director Helen Gerlich, Recording Secretary Terry Presley, Director Susan Pitts, Director Judy Wheat, Texas District Governor Scottie Beth, Director Carolyn Parrish, President Elect Stephanie Fitzgerald, and Treasurer Allene DonCarlos.
The Pilot Club of Baytown honored Scottie Beth Baker, 2022-23 Pilot International Texas District Governor, at a visit to Baytown Club meeting. As the Baytown Pilots are planning the Alzheimer’s Walk, Scottie Beth was presented with an Honorary Life-Time Membership Certificate to the Baytown Alzheimer’s Walk, and other Alzheimer’s gifts. Scottie Beth was also presented with a gift of hand crafted Pilot Jewelry. These presentation activities were a lot of fun.
Scottie Beth discussed Pilot International activities and plans for the Pilot International Texas District activities for the coming year. Dates and locations for Fall Council training activities were discussed. Scottie was very complimentary of the Pilot Club of Baytown’s professionalism, community activities and for keeping the district informed. Scottie was accompanied by her husband, Mike Baker.
The Alzheimer’s Walk is scheduled for October 1 at Jenkins Park. You can help in many ways. Walk with friends, family, & colleagues in support of families with Alzheimer’s. Register with any Pilot member or register online at http://act.alz.org/baytown. Pilot’s mission is to influence positive change around the world. Pilots “Do More, Care More, Be More”. Brain related projects are an important focus. See https://www.pilotinternational.org/. For local Pilot Club, see www.pilotclubofbaytown.org and “Like” The Pilot Club of Baytown Facebook page. For information about the Walk or for joining Pilot as a volunteer, call any Pilot member or 281-424-7838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.