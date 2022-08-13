Pilot Club of Baytown honors visiting Texas District Governor

Pictured are Baytown Board of Directors – President Carol Badillo, Corresponding Secretary Cindy Nettles, Director Helen Gerlich, Recording Secretary Terry Presley, Director Susan Pitts, Director Judy Wheat, Texas District Governor Scottie Beth, Director Carolyn Parrish, President Elect Stephanie Fitzgerald, and Treasurer Allene DonCarlos.

The Pilot Club of Baytown honored Scottie Beth Baker, 2022-23 Pilot International Texas District Governor, at a visit to Baytown Club meeting. As the Baytown Pilots are planning the Alzheimer’s Walk, Scottie Beth was presented with an Honorary Life-Time Membership Certificate to the Baytown Alzheimer’s Walk, and other Alzheimer’s gifts.  Scottie Beth was also presented with a gift of hand crafted Pilot Jewelry. These presentation activities were a lot of fun.  

Scottie Beth discussed Pilot International activities and plans for the Pilot International Texas District activities for the coming year.  Dates and locations for Fall Council training activities were discussed.  Scottie was very complimentary of the Pilot Club of Baytown’s professionalism, community activities and for keeping the district informed.   Scottie was accompanied by her husband, Mike Baker.

