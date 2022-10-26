Work is set to begin Nov. 9 on removal of toxic waste from the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site, nearly 15 years after it was first listed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priorities List and more than 50 years after paper mill waste was buried at the location.

The work will be on the site’s southern impoundment on the west bank of the river south of the Interstate 10 bridge. Meanwhile, the EPA has told the responsible parties to have a near-complete remediation plan to clean up the northern impoundment, north of the bridge, to the agency by Nov. 8.

