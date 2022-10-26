Work is set to begin Nov. 9 on removal of toxic waste from the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site, nearly 15 years after it was first listed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priorities List and more than 50 years after paper mill waste was buried at the location.
The work will be on the site’s southern impoundment on the west bank of the river south of the Interstate 10 bridge. Meanwhile, the EPA has told the responsible parties to have a near-complete remediation plan to clean up the northern impoundment, north of the bridge, to the agency by Nov. 8.
The plan due is called the 90% design, which is then revised by the EPA and turned into a cleanup order.
Those two dates were included in an update to the community Tuesday from the San Jacinto River Coalition. Its director, Jackie Medcalf, grew up in Highlands and is an advocate for removal of the waste from the pits.
Since founding the San Jacinto River Coalition, she has broadened her scope with the founding of the Texas Health and Environment Alliance, which also addresses similar issues in other parts of the Houston region.
While the toxins north and south of the bridge are the same, conditions in the smaller southern impoundment make it easier to remediate. It is mostly on land, with only a small area submerged, and is in an industrial area.
As an industrial area, the cleanup standards are less exacting, with a target of reducing the dioxin concentration below 240 parts per trillion. The northern pits, largely submerged, are supposed to be remediated below 30 parts per trillion, which is judged by the EPA to be a safe exposure level for a recreational area used by children, Medcalf said.
She said the approved plan for the southern impoundment is to ensure the 240 ppt level for soil down to 10 feet below the surface, but the EPA may require a deeper level if high concentrations are found during excavation.
The plan calls for the southern impoundment work to take two years, she said.
While planning, engineering and some other work can continue year-round, excavation for both areas is planned to only take place in November-March of each year to avoid hurricane season and the spring months in which flooding has historically occurred on the river, as a flood when the now-buried waste is exposed could be catastrophic for Galveston Bay.
Medcalf said she and her staff have been busy reviewing the plans submitted so far for the northern impoundment. “The 90% design is over 100,000 pages of technical information, so it has taken us some time to get through all of this material.”
The current plan for the northern impoundment includes building a double sheet pile wall about 30 feet from the outer edge of the contaminated area to isolate it from the river, then excavate to depths of up to 28 feet — with the possibility of greater depth if testing indicates.
