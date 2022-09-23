I stand with Ms. Cummings in support of President Biden. Her mention of the Inflation Reduction Act and other things that he (the Democrats) have overwhelmingly passed has reduced our inflation from 1.4% when he took office to a mere 8.3%. Crazy conservatives think that spending a paltry four trillion dollars of money that we don’t have is going to increase inflation and lower everyone’s standard of living. And don’t think that just because we just had a pandemic and everyone was out of work, that employment would have increased no matter what. Joe did it with his brilliant leadership, along with his impact on crime, the border, and energy with his cool, analytical mind. I believe he is a great leader. I also believe that wrestling is real and that the moon walk was fake.

Barry Bobbitt, Baytown

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

rmartin

Barry, surely you jest with all your facts. The Democrats will think you're on their side. They gonna be mad when they find out you were jiving them...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.