Happy 47th Anniversary to the Hendricks

Linda A. and C. Erwin Hendricks of Highlands recently celebrated their 47th anniversary at the Lady Gaga Concert at Minute Maid Park.

Linda A. and C. Erwin Hendricks were married Sept. 26, 1975 at Northside Baptist Church in Baytown.
