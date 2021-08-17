Baytown Civic Academy learns about emergency response

The Baytown Engage Civic Academy is well on its way to teaching members how local government operates in an effort to inspire and empower Academy graduates to participate in shaping Baytown’s future.
The first cohort, comprised of 15 residents from the Baytown area, recently had the opportunity to learn more about emergency response. This topic was broken into three sessions that included the Fire Department, Police Department, and 9-1-1 Communications.
Baytown Fire Department Assistant Chief Gaskin and the crew from Fire Station 5, hosted the cohort and provided a tour of the station and new Fire Training Center. As part of the training center tour, participants were able to observe a live-burn and see the firefighters in action.
Not to be outdone, the Baytown Police Department had several divisions join the Civic Academy for a show-and-tell.
The Crisis Negotiation Team discussed de-escalation tactics using real world examples.
Academy members were able to meet BPD K9 bloodhound, Dixie, and her handler, Corporal Heather Shedd. Cpl. Shedd explained how a K9 is used to locate missing persons using their extraordinary sense of smell.
Officer Dave Johnston, BPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics team, was also present and discussed SWAT triggers for deployment. The rigorous prerequisites to join the team include a high level of physical agility, the ability to think critically under physical duress, and a high level of firearms proficiency.
Assistant Chief Eric Freed, a member of the new Bike Unit, spoke about the unit which is currently comprised of five Certified Police Cyclists.
The Bike Unit earned their certification by taking a 40-hour class taught by the International Police Mountain Bike Association. This course teaches the officers how to provide police services from the platform of the bicycle, with a concentration on low speed and balance. The community can see the bicycle unit at various City events, and patrolling neighborhoods and shopping centers.
Last but not least, Communications Training Coordinator, Kevin Vick, hosted the group for an informative evening at the 9-1-1 Center. The discussion included information about how 9-1-1 calls are handled, Communications Division operations, and a tour of the state-of-the-art facility.
There is still time to apply for the next Academy cohort. It will consist of up to 20 participants and will run from late September to mid-December. In-person sessions will be held on select Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings. Participants must commit to attending all sessions. Applications for the second cohort are due by Monday, Sept. 6.
For more information, visit www.baytownengage.com.
