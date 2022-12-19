A Lake Travis resident recently published a photo of a bloated beaver carcass that floated ashore and that started a string of comments by people who didn’t know Texas had beavers. According to TPWD and the book “The Mammals of Texas,” beavers inhabit watercourses in most of Texas except the Panhandle and Trans-Pecos. Classified as “Furbearers,” a hunting license is required for taking furbearers and a Trapper’s License is required if the pelts or carcasses are to be sold. See the TPW Outdoor Annual.
A Lake Travis resident recently published a photo of a bloated beaver carcass that floated ashore and that started a string of comments by people who didn’t know Texas had beavers. According to TPWD and the book “The Mammals of Texas,” beavers inhabit watercourses in most of Texas except the Panhandle and Trans-Pecos. Classified as “Furbearers,” a hunting license is required for taking furbearers and a Trapper’s License is required if the pelts or carcasses are to be sold. See the TPW Outdoor Annual.
On my first visit to meet new Minnesota in-laws in the eighties, Vicky led me one afternoon to a trail through the forest behind her mother’s house in a rural part of the state. Beautiful North Woods country!
We walked up on a place where the grass had been wallowed down by wildlife. Innocently, I asked if that had been done by hogs. She laughed and said -- “No; Bears!”
BEARS?! I was temporarily terror stricken! My first thought was why hadn’t I brought my .45 Colt? It was locked in the car we had walked right by. But we had gone too far to go back. All I had for self-defense was a tripod and a telephoto lens.
I kept thinking about that as we arrived at a picturesque pond deep in the woods. Vicky had called it “The Beaver Pond,” and I wanted to see a beaver. We piled up some branches and sat behind them, hoping to see one. I hadn’t seen a beaver lodge on the pond, and kept thinking about bears. It was a perfectly still afternoon. The water’s surface was as smooth as glass. Not a ripple. There was a perfect reflection of the tall pines. The only sound was an occasional mosquito. It was almost like a scene from “On Golden Pond.” I was glad I was there. But kept looking around for bears.
I still wished I had my pistol. As we sat in silence, my reverie was rudely interrupted by the sharp crack of a rifle – maybe a .243 – quite close by. I flinched and nearly kicked over the tripod. Then I detected movement on the water.
“There he is,” Vicky whispered. And there he was! I was amazed that a beaver could make thatgunshot sound with its flat tail slapping onto the flat water as it made a turn to head back in the other direction. It was HIS pond, and I still think he was telling us we were trespassing. The scene was repeated about a dozen times as the beav kept swimming back and forth, slapping the water each time with its tail as it turned, staring at us as he did it.
I have since seen beaver dams and lodges on ponds in Colorado and have seen videos of beavers swimming and pushing twenty-foot saplings ahead of them. They may be the most industrious construction critters God ever created.
Fishing a creek flowing into Lake Travis 20-plus years ago, we noticed where some small trees had been gnawed down in several areas. A tree or two were on the ground. A few were missing. Vicky said a beaver had done it. We later found the beginning of a lodge under construction. I’m surprised the Austin City Council hadn’t required a permit!
Lake Travis ebbs and flows after each drought, usually filling in a couple of days after sudden rainstorms. After the next big rise on the lake, sadly, we never saw the lodge again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.