The term public servant gets used more than it should. But this week I witnessed a public servant of the City of Baytown in action. He went above and beyond his duty. His name is Kevin Troller and he is assistant city manager of Baytown.
The Baytown Lions Club has a great fundraiser where they place the United States Flag in yards and businesses several times a year. The flags are easily identified and, on my morning, walk I spotted one leaning against a house in our neighborhood. This house has been a major nuisance for our neighborhood for awhile now and the city is addressing the problems as best the law allows.
I reached out by email to Kevin because he has been responsive to our neighborhood concerns in the past. I knew his military background would be an asset to dealing with what I knew was a flag stolen from a yard or business that had paid the Lions Club to display it for Labor Day. I also copied our Police Chief with my email but as a retired Judge I am aware the police department is limited in dealing with items not reported as stolen or no one witnessing the theft.
After Kevin verified with the Baytown Lions Club that the location of the flag was not a home that had paid for a flag, he did an extraordinary thing. He got in his personal vehicle and drove to the house with the stolen flag. He spotted a man sitting in the front yard next to the flag and asked him if it was a Lions Club Flag. The answer was someone else had arrived with it but after Kevin noted the white binding had BT Lions marked on it, he retrieved the flag.
The flag has now been returned to the Baytown Lions Club because a true public servant went above and beyond his duty to our city. He could have sat behind his desk and expressed his regrets that nothing could be done but he did not. Unfortunately, Baytown will be losing Kevin to retirement this month and Baytown will be less because of it. God speed Kevin Troller, a true public servant.
